Primetime Soap Star Heather Locklear Is Engaged to Her High School Sweetheart After Celebrating One Year of Sobriety

Locklear has previously been married to Motley Crue drummer, Tommy Lee, and Bon Jovi guitarist, Richie Sambora, with whom she has a 22-year-old daughter, Ava Sambora, who recently graduated from Loyola Marymount University. We extend congratulations to the actress and her new fiancé! Feel free to browse the gallery below to remember surprising real-life soap couples you may have forgotten.

In a birthday post to Heisser in 2017, Locklear shared a throwback photo of her new fiancé in high school, complete with flowing blond locks, and referred to him as “My first love and final love,” while adding, “Forever isn’t long enough.”

Heisser and Locklear, high school sweethearts, reconnected several years ago and reportedly began what has been an ‘on and off’ relationship. In a 2017 Instagram post after the pair had reunited, the actress called Heisser, “My favorite person on earth. 40 years later.”

Locklear, who played Sammy Jo Dean on Dynasty and Amanda Woodward on Melrose Place, who has struggled with substance abuse issues, pled ‘no contest’ to eight misdemeanor counts related to her arrest in 2018, and reportedly spent thirty days in a rehabilitation facility after it was ordered by the court. The actress celebrated one year of sobriety on April 21.

Actress Heather Locklear, who rose to fame in her roles on iconic primetime soap operas Dynasty and Melrose Place, is reportedly engaged to her high school love, Chris Heisser. People confirmed the engagement through a close family friend who told the magazine that Locklear and Heisser had “been engaged since the end of April, as they were celebrating her year of sobriety,” and added, “They are really happy together.”

1 / 20 <p>The <em>General Hospital</em> Emmy winner, who plays Jason, is now a happily married family guy. But back in 1996, he was all about his then-girlfriend, the future <em>Sharknado</em> star (briefly Ashley on <em>Days of our Lives</em>). “Two weeks after we met, I just never left her house,” he told <a href="https://www.soapoperadigest.com/content/tbt-steve-burton/"><em>Soap Opera Digest</em></a> at the time. “She’s everything I want.”</p>

2 / 20 <p>Long (long!) before meeting husband Scott Bailey (Sandy, <em>Guiding Light</em>), the soap-hopper, who’s played Amber on both <em>The Young and the Restless</em> and <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em>, dated the frontman for the Goo Goo Dolls. “He’s a good balance for her,” <em>B&B</em> castmate Susan Flannery (ex-Stephanie) told <a href="https://people.com/archive/no-down-time-vol-56-no-5/">People.com</a> in 2001. “He seems able to calm and reassure her.”</p>

3 / 20 <p>Go ahead and gasp — it’s true. <em>All My Children</em>’s Maria was hitched to <em>Seinfeld</em>’s J. Peterman from 1992-94. Fans of the actress (most recently <em>Y&R</em>’s Celeste) more likely recall her marriage of nearly a decade to her <em>AMC</em> leading man, the late John Callahan (Edmund) — opposite whom O’Hurley acted on <em>Santa Barbara</em> (as Craig and Stephen, respectively)! How’s <em>that</em> for full circle?</p>

4 / 20 <p>From the late 1980s to the mid-’90s, there wasn’t a tighter couple than the <em>Another World</em> heartthrob (who played Dean) and the future <em>Baywatch</em> star (who during that time went from <em>Ryan’s Hope</em> to <em>One Life to Live</em>); they even did two TV movies together. And when rumors swirled that their engagement was off in 1996, she insisted to the <a href="https://www.sun-sentinel.com/news/fl-xpm-1996-03-24-9604110208-story.html"><em>Sun-Sentinel</em></a> that “people just like to make trouble.” If only.</p>

5 / 20 <p>The <em>Days</em> stars (who play Chloe and Shawn, respectively) would’ve had beautiful babies. But Bjorlin’s mother was most definitely <em>not</em> on board with their lengthy relationship. As <a href="https://daytimeconfidential.com/2011/10/03/dirty-soaps-nadia-bjorlins-mom-on-brandon-beemer-if-you-get-married-and-have-children-i-w">Daytime Confidential</a> reported in 2011, she told her daughter during an episode of <em>Dirty Soap</em>, “If you get married and have children, I will kill you myself.” Yikes.</p>

6 / 20 <p>The <em>AMC</em> grad (who played Hayley) has been married to former leading man Mark Consuelos (Matéo) for so long now, it’s easy to forget that she had a life before him. But have a life, she did, one that included a brief 1994 romance with Young, then just a Hollywood wannabe a few years away from his big break on <em>Beverly Hills, 90210</em>.</p>

7 / 20 <p>Way back in the mid-’80s, before the <em>Another World</em> Emmy winner (for her portrayal of twins Vicky and Marley) made headlines for her relationships with older man Steve Martin and older woman Ellen DeGeneres, she was quietly involved with her soap castmate, the future <em>Desperate Housewives</em> actor who was at the time playing a pimp named Chad. Yes, <em>Chad</em>.</p>

8 / 20 <p>In the mid-’80s, the Emmy winners — then playing <em>Days</em>’ Frankie and <em>Santa Barbara</em>’s Eden — were daytime’s It couple. Alas, “it” was the one thing they couldn’t make. After their two-year marriage, the actress, now wed to her fifth husband, told <em>Soap Opera Digest</em>, “He thought I was somehow more valuable than him, and I could never live it down.”</p>

9 / 20 <p>Almost two decades after they crossed paths as <em>AMC</em>’s Matt and Robin, the former Deborah Hunter (best known as <em>B&B</em>’s Taylor) called it quits with her husband (once <em>Y&R</em> twins Blade and Rick). “There are situations,” she told <a href="https://www.soapcentral.com/bb/news/2005/1114-tylo_divorce.php">SoapCentral.com</a> in 2005, “where sometimes certain healings need to take place, and they can’t do that unless there’s distance.”</p>

10 / 20 <p>They’ll always have <em>Santa Barbara</em>. That’s the soap that paired up Irizarry (best known as <em>AMC</em>’s David) and Coleman (later <em>Y&R</em>’s Hope) as star-crossed lovers Scott and Celeste in the late-’80s. The couple’s real-life marriage lasted only a few years, but it left them with more than memories: They have a daughter together, Siena, 30.</p>

11 / 20 <p>From 1992-2006 — back when they were <em>AMC</em>’s Tad and <em>Loving</em>’s Tess (and, later, <em>OLTL</em>’s Lindsay) — the former marrieds were a real-life soap supercouple. In a 1994 interview with <a href="https://people.com/archive/serial-monogamy-vol-41-no-23/">People.com</a>, the Emmy winner (now <em>GH</em>’s Martin) recalled meeting David Hasselhoff’s ex-wife at her 35th birthday party as being “like falling in clover.” Aww.</p>

12 / 20 <p>These days, you can’t think of Duell without picturing by his side his significant other, Courtney Hope (Sally, <em>B&B</em>). But before they got together, he was seriously involved with Alderson, who played Kiki to his Michael on <em>GH</em>. When they split up after three years, she <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/wp-admin/_wp_link_placeholder">tweeted</a> that “it wasn’t an easy decision for us, but we’ve remained optimistic and friends.”</p>

13 / 20 <p>A decade before <em>Y&R</em>’s Victoria married leading man Thad Luckinbill (ex-J.T.), she divorced <em>another</em> of her leading men, the future <em>NCIS</em> and <em>Bull</em> star who played Cooper to her Steffi on <em>Loving</em> in the mid-’90s. Perhaps more shocking than that they were a couple is the fact that their son, August, is now — <em>what</em>?!? — 24.</p>

14 / 20 <p>After the future <em>B&B</em> leading man was cast as Carlo on <em>Days</em> in 1984, he began a relationship with co-star Gloria Loring, who played Liz. They were “together for three years,” the former Mrs. Alan Thicke told <a href="https://michaelfairmantv.com/former-days-star-gloria-loring-on-joe-gallison-don-diamont-the-coincidences-that-shaped-her-life/2012/10/02/">Michael Fairman TV</a>. “Don treated me with such kindness and respect,” in so doing teaching her to treat herself better.</p>

15 / 20 <p>While working on <em>Y&R</em> (as Ashley and Brad), the castmates became…well, more than castmates. In his book, <a href="https://amzn.to/3e8Z47r" target="_blank"><em>My Seven Sons and How We Raised Each Other</em></a>, <em>B&B</em>’s Bill describes her as “a bit aloof, with a biting sense of humor.” But “I don’t think that’s the [full] impression I gave of her,” he told <a href="https://www.tvinsider.com/694825/bold-and-the-beautiful-don-diamont-book-my-seven-sons/">TV Insider</a>, adding, “That’s not the whole of who Eileen is.”</p>

16 / 20 <p>Three years after saying “I do,” the soap vets — who currently play <em>GH</em>’s Kevin and <em>Y&R</em>’s Ashley — decided, “We’re done.” But “this is an amicable situation,” Lindstrom told <a href="https://www.soapcentral.com/yr/news/2000/1211-davidson.php">SoapCentral.com</a> in 2000. “We remain the best of friends.” He’s now wed to Cady McClain (Dixie, <em>AMC</em>); Davidson, to Vincent Van Patten.</p>

17 / 20 <p>You didn’t need to be a doctor to diagnose these smitten <em>GH</em> alumni, who met while playing Britt and Morgan, respectively: During their 2013-16 relationship — which culminated in an engagement in 2015 — what the since-separated sweethearts were…was lovesick.</p>

18 / 20 <p>In 1976, when they were young New Yorkers getting their starts in showbiz, Bergman (still years away from being cast as <em>AMC</em>’s Cliff) and Ebersole (the future Tony winner who recurred on <em>Ryan’s Hope</em> as kooky Lily) tied the knot. Though the marriage didn’t last, they still get along — so well that the <em>Y&R</em> star (who plays Jack) and his wife of 35 years, Mariellen, went to see his ex perform in L.A., he told <a href="https://www.cbs.com/shows/watch_magazine/archive/1001200/script-a-hard-abbot-to-break/">Watch!</a></p>

19 / 20 <p>Between stints as <em>GH</em>’s Brenda, the Emmy winner spent two seasons on <em>Beverly Hills, 90210</em>, where she got involved with — and even engaged to — castmate Brian Austin Green, with whom she has a son, Kassius, now 18. Mind you, that pairing isn’t nearly as surprising as this last one…</p>