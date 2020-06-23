Image: CliffLipson/CBS; Jill Johnson/JPI

More details released for daytime’s biggest night…

This Friday, June 26 at 8:00 PM on CBS, soap opera fans will be able to watch the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards for the first time in five years. The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced the presenters, guest appearances and categories that will be involved during the pre-recorded remote event, hosted by The Talk’s Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond.

Soap opera stars set to virtually present awards include… All My Children’s Kelly Ripa (Hayley; Live with Kelly and Ryan), Bold and the Beautiful’s Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy), Wayne Brady (Reese) and Patrika Darbo (Shirley), Days of our Lives’ James Reynolds (Abe), General Hospital’s Maurice Benard (Sonny) and Young and the Restless’ Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki) and Eric Braeden (Victor). Also, Gayle King (CBS This Morning), Kelsey Grammer (Light as a Feather, Cheers, Frasier), Kathie Lee Gifford (Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee, Today Show), Cookie Monster (Sesame Street), Scott Evans (Access Hollywood), Kevin Frazier (Entertainment Tonight), Michael Strahan (Good Morning America, GMA3 Strahan, Sara & Keke), Ryan Seacrest (Live with Kelly and Ryan), Nate Burleson (EXTRA) and Sunny Hostin (The View) will be available to announce awards.

Awards that will be presented virtually during the broadcast will be in the following leading categories… Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Drama Series, Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Outstanding Entertainment News Show, Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series, Outstanding Digital Drama Series, Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host, Outstanding Game Show Host, Outstanding Game Show, Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show, Outstanding Informative Talk Show, Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series, Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program, Outstanding Special Class Special, Outstanding Culinary Series, Outstanding Morning Show, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Categories to be announced on social media immediately following the CBS broadcast include… Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series, Outstanding Makeup for A Drama Series, Outstanding Makeup, Outstanding Hairstyling for a Drama Series, Outstanding Hairstyling, Outstanding Costume Design for a Drama or Digital Series, Outstanding Costume Design, Outstanding Art Direction/Set Direction/Scenic Design for a Drama or Digital Series, Outstanding Art Direction/Set Direction/Scenic Design, Outstanding Promo – Topical, Outstanding Promo – Brand Image Campaign – Network or Program, Outstanding Directing for a Game Show, Outstanding Directing for Talk, Entertainment News, Morning Show, Outstanding Music Direction & Composition for a Drama or Digital Drama Series, Outstanding Original Song, Outstanding Casting for a Drama or Digital Drama Series, Outstanding Technical Team for a Drama Series, Outstanding Technical Team, Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Drama or Digital Drama Series, Outstanding Lighting Direction, Outstanding Multi-Cam Editing for a Drama or Digital Drama Series, Outstanding Live and Direct to Tape Sound Mixing for a Drama Series, Outstanding Live and Direct to Tape Sound Mixing and Outstanding Writing for a Special Class Special.

Digital Drama categories will be streamed on Sunday July 19 in a separate virtual ceremony.

