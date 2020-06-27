Image: Emmy ®

Behind the scenes crews honored for their work.

On Friday June 26, the 47th Daytime Emmy Awards were presented remotely on CBS. Along with those in leading categories, winners in the creative areas were announced. We have the complete list for the crews from Bold and the Beautiful, Days of our Lives, General Hospital and Young and the Restless, as well as some digital dramas that work behind the scenes to bring viewers their favorite daytime drama. Also, be sure to check out our 47th Annual Daytime Emmy highlights. From soap opera winners’ reactions to special remembrances, as well as flashbacks to past ceremonies… it’s all there!

Outstanding Digital Series

The Bay The Series

Outstanding Casting Director for a Drama Series

Eastsiders

Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful and Dark/Web

More: Daytime Emmys leading soap opera winners

Outstanding Technical Team for a Drama Series

General Hospital

Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing

General Hospital

Outstanding Live and Direct to Tape Sound Mixing

The Young and the Restless

More: Sudzies winners, fan-picked

Outstanding Art Dir./Set Decoration/Scenic Design

The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Costume Design for a Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Drama Series

The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Makeup for a Drama Series

The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Music Direction and Composition

Days of our Lives

Outstanding Original Song for a Drama Series

Brainwashed by Toons The Bad Guys

Browse the gallery below to see which soap opera actors and actresses won in the main categories then sign up for Soaps.com’s newsletter for all the latest news.