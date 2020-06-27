Daytime Emmy Winners 2020: Complete List of Creative Arts Awards for Behind-the-Scenes Work
Image: Emmy ®
Behind the scenes crews honored for their work.
On Friday June 26, the 47th Daytime Emmy Awards were presented remotely on CBS. Along with those in leading categories, winners in the creative areas were announced. We have the complete list for the crews from Bold and the Beautiful, Days of our Lives, General Hospital and Young and the Restless, as well as some digital dramas that work behind the scenes to bring viewers their favorite daytime drama. Also, be sure to check out our 47th Annual Daytime Emmy highlights. From soap opera winners’ reactions to special remembrances, as well as flashbacks to past ceremonies… it’s all there!
Outstanding Digital Series
The Bay The Series
Outstanding Casting Director for a Drama Series
Eastsiders
Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful and Dark/Web
Outstanding Technical Team for a Drama Series
General Hospital
Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing
General Hospital
Outstanding Live and Direct to Tape Sound Mixing
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Art Dir./Set Decoration/Scenic Design
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Costume Design for a Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Drama Series
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Makeup for a Drama Series
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Music Direction and Composition
Days of our Lives
Outstanding Original Song for a Drama Series
Brainwashed by Toons The Bad Guys
