Soap opera actors and actresses accept awards from their homes for their 2019 work.

After five years, the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards were back on television tonight hosted by The Talk stars Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond during a two-hour special remote airing on CBS. Things looked a little different this time around, given the current health restrictions, but at least fans were able to watch as the winners were announced and some of the soap opera actors accepted a golden Emmy statue via their homes for submitted scenes from 2019.

We posted 2020 Daytime Emmys highlights and have the complete list of winners to share with our readers who may have missed some or weren’t able to tune in. Be sure to browse the photo gallery below to see which 2019 scenes the soap operas and their actors submitted from Bold and the Beautiful, Days of our Lives, General Hospital and Young and the Restless that landed them their wins…

Outstanding Drama

The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Drama Writing Team

The Bold and the Beautiful

Outstanding Drama Directing Team

General Hospital

Outstanding Lead Actor

The Young and the Restless’ Jason Thompson (Billy)

Outstanding Lead Actress

The Bold and the Beautiful’s Heather Tom (Katie)

Outstanding Supporting Actor

The Young and the Restless’ Bryton James (Devon)

Outstanding Supporting Actress

General Hospital’s Tamara Braun (Kim)

Outstanding Younger Performer

Days of our Lives’ Olivia Rose Keegan (Claire)

Outstanding Guest Performer

The Young and the Restless’ Eva LaRue (Celeste)

