Soap opera actors marked special day for dads.

Loads of soap opera actors from Bold and Beautiful, Days of our Lives, General Hospital, and Young and Restless took time out to share their Father’s Day celebrations with fans and followers on social media, and we’ve got the round-up of some of the heartwarming and fun ways they honored their fathers…

Bold and Beautiful

Jennifer Gareis (Donna Logan) used photos to honor all the fathers in her life and exclaimed, “I feel so lucky to have all of you in my life!”

Rena Sofer (Quinn Forrester) gave her husband a shout-out, with a tribute that began, “Happy Father’s Day to the greatest guy I know!!!”

Lawrence Saint-Victor also shouted out his dad, and said, “Thank you to my father for creating the blueprint and handing down the playbook. You set the bar really high, and I’m working every day to meet it.”

Courtney Hope (Sally Spectra) began her tribute to dad with, “Happy Father’s Day 👨🏻 to my daddy, best friend, mentor, teacher, and forever entertainment,” and thanked him for teaching her the value of a good life.

Days of our Lives

Olivia Keegan Rose (Claire Brady) shared fun photos and throwbacks of her dad, including one in which he’s wearing a fur coat and playing a polka-dot ukulele, and referred to his as “the icon.”

Melissa Reeves (Jennifer Horton) posted a cute photo of her and husband, Scott Reeves (Ryan McNeil, Young and Restless) having fun with filters and said, “Thank you for making my country girl dreams come true❤️ you are the greatest father, uncle, friend, etc.!!!! Happy Father’s Day Papa G.”

Arianne Zucker (Nicole Walker) also went the throwback route as she honored her “handsome dad.”

Kate Mansi (Abigail DiMera) used her post to explain why her dad is so special and elaborated, “I recognize more and more as I get older, just how fortunate I am to have had my father, as my Dad. I was raised with the ultimate ‘girl’s dad’.”

Notably, Days of our Lives alum Shawn Christian (Dr. Daniel Jonas) celebrated by becoming a father-in-law as it was his daughter’s wedding day!

General Hospital

Hudson West (Jake Spencer) posted photos while giving a shout-out to “the best dad ever,” and added, “Hope you have a very special day! I love you!”

Emme Rylan (Lulu Spencer) shared a photo of her husband and kids hiking, and enthused, “Happy Father’s Day Babe!!”

Ashton Arbab (Dev Cerci) dropped some snaps of his papa, and gushed, “Happy Father’s Day papa! The most amazing man in the world.”

Maurice Benard (Sonny Corinthos) shared a pic from an appearance with his father, who he calls “a true comedian.”

Marc Anthony Samuel (Felix DuBois) shared a photo overlooking a lake with his father and simply stated, “Happy Father’s Day.”

Young and Restless

Eileen Davidson (Ashley Abbott) praised her husband, Vince Van Patten, and shared a photo of him with their boys stating, “Happy Father’s Day to this one of a kind amazing dad! @vincevanp_wpt we LOVE you!!!”

Greg Rikaart (Kevin Fisher) honored his dad with a throwback shot and teased, “Way to embrace the 80’s pastels. I love you.”

Jess Walton (Jill Foster Abbott) also went into the archives for older photos of her husband and father, and captioned it, “Special love to my husband, son and dad.”

Amelia Heinle (Victoria Newman) put up a video of her ex-husband Thad Luckinbill (JT Hellstrom) jumping off a boat with one of their kids and tagged him in her message which said, “Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers out there!!!”

Melissa Ordway (Abby Newman) shared photos of her dad and her husband with her girls and enthused, “So thankful that I got to spend today with the best two dads in the world!”