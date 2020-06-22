Maurice Benard, Greg Rikaart & More Soap Stars Celebrate Father’s Day With Tributes & Throwback Photos
Soap opera actors marked special day for dads.
Loads of soap opera actors from Bold and Beautiful, Days of our Lives, General Hospital, and Young and Restless took time out to share their Father’s Day celebrations with fans and followers on social media, and we’ve got the round-up of some of the heartwarming and fun ways they honored their fathers…
Bold and Beautiful
Jennifer Gareis (Donna Logan) used photos to honor all the fathers in her life and exclaimed, “I feel so lucky to have all of you in my life!”
Rena Sofer (Quinn Forrester) gave her husband a shout-out, with a tribute that began, “Happy Father’s Day to the greatest guy I know!!!”
Happy Father’s Day to the greatest guy I know!!! He walked into my already existing life with a kid and an ex husband and a dad who lived with me and he just said, OK!! This is my life!!! That was almost 19 years ago and I love him more now than I did when I first fell for him. He’s the goofiest most playful father who always puts his kids first in every way! I tried to do it without you and realized I just couldn’t. So now I can say with confidence that I KNOW I can’t do this without you!!! I love you @sbookstaver ❤️❤️❤️❤️you are truly the best father I know!!! Without a doubt!!! #happyfathersday #loml
Lawrence Saint-Victor also shouted out his dad, and said, “Thank you to my father for creating the blueprint and handing down the playbook. You set the bar really high, and I’m working every day to meet it.”
Thank you to my father for creating the blue print and handing down the playbook. You set the bar really high, and I’m working everyday to meet it. Happy Fathers Day to the original Superman, and Happy Fathers Day to all the Dads out there walking this fatherhood thing out. I salute you!!! #happyfathersday
Courtney Hope (Sally Spectra) began her tribute to dad with, “Happy Father’s Day 👨🏻 to my daddy, best friend, mentor, teacher, and forever entertainment,” and thanked him for teaching her the value of a good life.
Happy Father’s Day 👨🏻 to my daddy, best friend, mentor, teacher, and forever entertainment. Thanks for teaching me the value of a good life. Never taking yourself too seriously, but seriously enough to be of importance and influence. Sharing moments of silliness, solitude, clumsiness, celebration, studying, absorption, growing and reflecting with you have been some of my favorite moments. Thank you for never missing a moment of impact and traveling all around the world guiding me and accompanying me in what I love 🎞🎥📸🌍. I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again, I’m so thankful for a father like you! ❤️🥰 #happyfathersday2020
Days of our Lives
Olivia Keegan Rose (Claire Brady) shared fun photos and throwbacks of her dad, including one in which he’s wearing a fur coat and playing a polka-dot ukulele, and referred to his as “the icon.”
Melissa Reeves (Jennifer Horton) posted a cute photo of her and husband, Scott Reeves (Ryan McNeil, Young and Restless) having fun with filters and said, “Thank you for making my country girl dreams come true❤️ you are the greatest father, uncle, friend, etc.!!!! Happy Father’s Day Papa G.”
Arianne Zucker (Nicole Walker) also went the throwback route as she honored her “handsome dad.”
Kate Mansi (Abigail DiMera) used her post to explain why her dad is so special and elaborated, “I recognize more and more as I get older, just how fortunate I am to have had my father, as my Dad. I was raised with the ultimate ‘girl’s dad’.”
I recognize more and more as I get older, just how fortunate I am to have had my father, as my Dad. I was raised with the ultimate ‘girl’s dad’ – one who never missed a dance recital (even when they were on Father’s Day!), taught us how to cook, played American Girl dolls with me, drove me to auditions & prayed over me for God’s favor in the car before I went in for each one, ran lines with me (quite enthusiastically) & most of all, taught me to appreciate & absolutely fall in love with the outdoors. I’m so grateful for you Dad. Thanks for loving whatever I loved while always supporting & challenging me to grow – Happy Father’s Day! PS I forgive you for the bowl cut in my formative years.
Notably, Days of our Lives alum Shawn Christian (Dr. Daniel Jonas) celebrated by becoming a father-in-law as it was his daughter’s wedding day!
This was the greatest FATHERS DAY gift! My daughters WEDDING DAY! So this happened last night…🎩👰 @taylorquinncole @ghstwrtr . To see and feel the spark of your daughters story book love on her Wedding Day has ignited memories for a lifetime. SO PROUD of the amazing young lady you have blossomed into. You’re the perfect gentleman for her Cameron. Blessed to call you family. ❤️ I will be gushing for quite some time so bear with me… 😊 #truelove #weddingday #daughterslove #fathersdaygifts #fatheranddaughters #familylove❤️
General Hospital
Hudson West (Jake Spencer) posted photos while giving a shout-out to “the best dad ever,” and added, “Hope you have a very special day! I love you!”
Emme Rylan (Lulu Spencer) shared a photo of her husband and kids hiking, and enthused, “Happy Father’s Day Babe!!”
Ashton Arbab (Dev Cerci) dropped some snaps of his papa, and gushed, “Happy Father’s Day papa! The most amazing man in the world.”
Maurice Benard (Sonny Corinthos) shared a pic from an appearance with his father, who he calls “a true comedian.”
Marc Anthony Samuel (Felix DuBois) shared a photo overlooking a lake with his father and simply stated, “Happy Father’s Day.”
Young and Restless
Eileen Davidson (Ashley Abbott) praised her husband, Vince Van Patten, and shared a photo of him with their boys stating, “Happy Father’s Day to this one of a kind amazing dad! @vincevanp_wpt we LOVE you!!!”
Greg Rikaart (Kevin Fisher) honored his dad with a throwback shot and teased, “Way to embrace the 80’s pastels. I love you.”
Jess Walton (Jill Foster Abbott) also went into the archives for older photos of her husband and father, and captioned it, “Special love to my husband, son and dad.”
Amelia Heinle (Victoria Newman) put up a video of her ex-husband Thad Luckinbill (JT Hellstrom) jumping off a boat with one of their kids and tagged him in her message which said, “Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers out there!!!”
Melissa Ordway (Abby Newman) shared photos of her dad and her husband with her girls and enthused, “So thankful that I got to spend today with the best two dads in the world!”
So thankful that I got to spend today with the best two dads in the world! Thank you, Daddy, for being the kindest, most supportive and loving dad a girl could ask for. And a great Pop Pop! And @jmichaelgaston what can I say, our girls are truly blessed to have you as a dad. You are simply amazing. Thank you for always putting us first. We love you!!! ❤️ Happy Fathers Day to all the Dads out there!