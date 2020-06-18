Image: Daytime Emmys

Daytime celebration heads back to CBS.

Next Friday June 26, soap opera fans will finally get to watch the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on television for the first time in five years. The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced that the ladies of CBS’ The Talk will host this year’s event. Co-hosts Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond will set the tone during the remote telecast beginning at 8:00 PM Eastern to 10:00 PM Eastern on CBS.

As reported back in May, due to the world-wide heath crisis, the 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards will be presented remotely in leading categories, with recipients and other special guests appearing from their homes. Additional categories will also be announced simultaneously on the Daytime Emmys Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, with others presented in a separate ceremony in July.

More: Vote in our Sudzies, viewers’ choice awards

This year’s event will be produced by NATAS and Associated Television International (ATI), which previously produced ceremonies on The CW in 2009 and on CBS in 2010 and 2011, with Adam Sharp and Steve Ulrich as executive producers from NATAS. David McKenzie is executive producer and Director from ATI. Since 1974, the Daytime Emmy Awards have recognized outstanding achievement in daytime television programming. The awards are presented to individuals and programs that broadcast between the hours of 2:00 AM and 6:00 PM. Certain categories of digital and syndicated programming of similar content are also included. “This year’s awards honor content from more than 2,700 submissions that originally premiered in calendar-year 2019, judged by a pool of 1,000 peer professionals from across the television industry.”

More: View Soaps Daytime Emmy predictions

CBS’ Daytime Emmy Award-winning daily, one-hour talk show The Talk includes a panel of well-known entertainment personalities that discusses various current events, pop culture, contemporary issues, family, celebrity and trending topics, plus features celebrity guest interviews and amazing human interest stories. The hosts often challenge each other on issues, swap stories and connect with the studio audience and viewers at home about current events in the headlines.

Soaps.com will be live blogging the telecast so be sure to Follow Soaps on Twitter and sign up for Soaps.com’s newsletter as not to miss any of the Daytime Emmy coverage. Plus, take a look at the soap opera nominees in our gallery below…