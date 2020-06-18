Image: Realtor.com

Bold and Beautiful star’s castmate is making a move.

Bold and the Beautiful’s Denise Richards does double-duty between playing Shauna Fulton on the CBS soap opera and appearing on the reality series Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which added newcomer Sutton Stracke to the lineup during season 10. Stracke, a former ballet dancer and executive director of a dance foundation, was divorced from Christian Stracke in 2017, and is selling the luxurious home she once shared with her ex-husband. The couple purchased the home for $7 million in 2012, and the new listing price is $8.95 million.

The upscale estate, which was built in 1936 and designed by the legendary Los Angeles architect James Dolena, is located in the lower Bel Air area of Los Angeles and encompasses just shy of an acre of property set behind gates on a cul-de-sac.

The elegantly appointed home comes in at 6,627 square feet, and has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. Both the living area and master bedroom boast fireplaces, and the spaces feature gleaming hardwood floors and crown molding. The living room is separated from the formal dining room by a pocket door, and the chef’s kitchen opens onto a family room and includes extra seating for casual eating.

More: See Y&R alum’s girlfriend Demi Lovato’s Hollywood home

The master bedroom’s private balcony overlooks the grounds, but the real talking point is the walk-in dressing rooms – so fabulous that Stracke once gave a tour of her closet, which includes floor to ceiling shoe racks, glass-encased handbags, and endless racks of designer clothing.

The mansion’s other amenities include a screening room, sunroom, a pool and spa surrounded by lush green lawn, and a brick terrace with a pergola, firepit, and entertaining space.

Check out the gallery photos of the elegant and luxurious mansion below, and ensure you’ve signed up for Soaps.com’s newsletter to get more soap opera news sent straight to your inbox.