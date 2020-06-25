Fans Have Spoken & Picked Winners for Our 14th Annual Sudzies Viewers’ Choice Awards
Image: Craig Sjodin/ABC; Howard Wise, Jill Johnson/JPI
Favorite actors have been picked by soap opera fans for 2019 storylines.
Once again, fans have come together to vote for their favorite soap operas and actors in our 14th Annual Sudzies Awards. The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of our Lives, General Hospital and Young and the Restless winners were picked by our readers in major categories from the 2020 Daytime Emmy nominations, as well as some extras such as most annoying and most beloved character, who fans would like to see return and more… Voting began on Tuesday June 16 and here is a look at this year’s fan-picked winners…
Outstanding Drama
General Hospital
Outstanding Lead Actor
The Young and the Restless’ Jason Thompson (Billy)
Outstanding Lead Actress
Maura West (Ava)
Outstanding Supporting Actor
General Hospital’s James Patrick Stuart (Valentin)
Outstanding Supporting Actress
Days of our Lives’ Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie)
Outstanding Younger Performer
The Young and the Restless’ Sasha Calle (Lola)
Outstanding Guest Performer
General Hospital’s Michael Knight (Martin)
Close runner up: Days of our Lives’ Chrishell Stause (Jordan Ridgeway)
Most annoying character
Bold and the Beautiful’s Hope Logan
Days of our Lives’ Claire Brady
General Hospital’s Nelle Benson
Young and the Restless’ Lola Rosales & Phyllis Newman (tie)
Most beloved character
Bold and the Beautiful’s Douglas Forrester
Days of our Lives’ Doug Williams
General Hospital’s Sonny Corinthos
Young and the Restless’ Jack Abbott
Biggest villain/villainess
Bold and the Beautiful’s Thomas Forrester
Days of our Lives’ Kristen DiMera & Gabi DiMera (tie)
General Hospital’s Nelle Benson
Young and the Restless’ Victor Newman
Who do you want to return the most
Bold and the Beautiful’s Kimberlin Brown as Sheila Carter
Days of our Lives’ Peter Reckell as Bo Brady
General Hospital’s Billy Miller as Drew Cain
Young and the Restless’ Victoria Rowell as Drucilla Winters
Most exciting couple
Bold and the Beautiful’s Wyatt Spencer and Sally Spectra
Days of our Lives’ Ben Weston and Ciara Brady
General Hospital’s Willow Corinthos and Michael Corinthos
Young and the Restless’ Phyllis Newman and Nick Newman
Most boring couple
Bold and the Beautiful’s Hope Logan Spencer and Liam Spencer
Days of our Lives’ Chad DiMera and Abby DiMera
General Hospital’s Sam McCall and Jason Morgan
Young and the Restless’ Kyle and Lola and Kyle and Summer (very close second)
Hottest character on any soap (male and female)
Bold and the Beautiful’s Steffy Forrester and Bill Spencer
Days of our Lives’ Eli Grant (Xander very close runner up) and Ciara Brady
General Hospital’s Harrison Chase and Sasha Gilmore
Young and the Restless’ Rey Rosales and Sharon Newman
It’s been another fun year, thanks for voting in our annual Sudzies and join us Friday June 26 for all of the Daytime Emmy coverage when the show heads back to television on CBS starting at 8:00 PM.