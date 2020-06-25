Image: Craig Sjodin/ABC; Howard Wise, Jill Johnson/JPI

Favorite actors have been picked by soap opera fans for 2019 storylines.

Once again, fans have come together to vote for their favorite soap operas and actors in our 14th Annual Sudzies Awards. The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of our Lives, General Hospital and Young and the Restless winners were picked by our readers in major categories from the 2020 Daytime Emmy nominations, as well as some extras such as most annoying and most beloved character, who fans would like to see return and more… Voting began on Tuesday June 16 and here is a look at this year’s fan-picked winners…

Outstanding Drama

General Hospital

Outstanding Lead Actor

The Young and the Restless’ Jason Thompson (Billy)

Outstanding Lead Actress

Maura West (Ava)

Outstanding Supporting Actor

General Hospital’s James Patrick Stuart (Valentin)

Outstanding Supporting Actress

Days of our Lives’ Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie)

Outstanding Younger Performer

The Young and the Restless’ Sasha Calle (Lola)

Outstanding Guest Performer

General Hospital’s Michael Knight (Martin)

Close runner up: Days of our Lives’ Chrishell Stause (Jordan Ridgeway)

Most annoying character

Bold and the Beautiful’s Hope Logan

Days of our Lives’ Claire Brady

General Hospital’s Nelle Benson

Young and the Restless’ Lola Rosales & Phyllis Newman (tie)

Most beloved character

Bold and the Beautiful’s Douglas Forrester

Days of our Lives’ Doug Williams

General Hospital’s Sonny Corinthos

Young and the Restless’ Jack Abbott

Biggest villain/villainess

Bold and the Beautiful’s Thomas Forrester

Days of our Lives’ Kristen DiMera & Gabi DiMera (tie)

General Hospital’s Nelle Benson

Young and the Restless’ Victor Newman

Who do you want to return the most

Bold and the Beautiful’s Kimberlin Brown as Sheila Carter

Days of our Lives’ Peter Reckell as Bo Brady

General Hospital’s Billy Miller as Drew Cain

Young and the Restless’ Victoria Rowell as Drucilla Winters

Most exciting couple

Bold and the Beautiful’s Wyatt Spencer and Sally Spectra

Days of our Lives’ Ben Weston and Ciara Brady

General Hospital’s Willow Corinthos and Michael Corinthos

Young and the Restless’ Phyllis Newman and Nick Newman

Most boring couple

Bold and the Beautiful’s Hope Logan Spencer and Liam Spencer

Days of our Lives’ Chad DiMera and Abby DiMera

General Hospital’s Sam McCall and Jason Morgan

Young and the Restless’ Kyle and Lola and Kyle and Summer (very close second)

Hottest character on any soap (male and female)

Bold and the Beautiful’s Steffy Forrester and Bill Spencer

Days of our Lives’ Eli Grant (Xander very close runner up) and Ciara Brady

General Hospital’s Harrison Chase and Sasha Gilmore

Young and the Restless’ Rey Rosales and Sharon Newman

It’s been another fun year, thanks for voting in our annual Sudzies and join us Friday June 26 for all of the Daytime Emmy coverage when the show heads back to television on CBS starting at 8:00 PM.