Image: Jill Johnson, John Paschal/JPI; Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Soap opera stars share a milestone…

Several soap opera actors from Days of our Lives and Young and Restless are celebrating their birthdays today and we’re wishing them all the best…

Young and Restless actress Eileen Davidson, who has played Ashley Abbott since 1984, and played Kristen DiMera on Days of our Lives off and on from 1993 – 2018 is one of the soap stars marking a milestone. Hopefully, she’ll get to do something fun, as lockdown restrictions are beginning to ease. She and husband, Vince Van Patten recently spent time dining al fresco on a patio, with face-coverings in place…sort of. Davidson called out Van Patten’s attempt to cover up and said, “The party never stops. Sloppy mask wearing btw vvp.”

Days of our Lives’ Greg Vaughan (Eric Brady) is also celebrating on Sunday. He may be spending the day with family, and recently shared a Memorial Day post alongside Angie Harmon and his children honoring those who have served, as well as a Mother’s Day post sharing photos snuggling with Harmon and smiling with his mom, along with the caption, “Truly blessed!” Vaughan also played Lucky Spencer on General Hospital. Wishing him a happy day!

Jordi Vilasuso’s family had a scary health experience when they all contracted the global viral illness in April. Here’s hoping Vilasuso’s (Rey Rosales) family is now all healthy and enjoying marking the Young and Restless actor’s birthday today. Vilasuso, who also played Dario Hernandez on Days of our Lives, shared a beautiful photo of his wife and kids on Mother’s Day and lamented his poofy quarantine hair on Instagram as well.

Happiest of birthday wishes go out to Eileen Davidson, Greg Vaughan, and Jordi Vilasuso.