Image: Lian Hentscher/Hallmark; Jill Johnson/JPI; Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Soap opera actresses who love animals.

Days of our Lives actress Alison Sweeney, who is set to return as Sami Brady this summer, took to her Instagram to let her followers know that her family had adopted a rescue dog they had been fostering. Young and Restless’ Mishael Morgan (Hilary Curtis Hamilton/Amanda Sinclair) alerted fans that her family also had a new addition, a betta fish, and All My Children star, Eva LaRue (Maria Santos), who was recently received a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Guest Performance for her stint as Young and Restless’ Celeste Rosales, was pictured snuggling with adorable goats.

Sweeney shared a photo face-to-face with her new pooch, as well as one of him standing on his own, and the accompanying caption posed a question, as the actress wanted followers help identifying the breed, or mixed breed, of the rescue. She said, “Welp. We’ve done it. We officially adopted Basil. 🐶❤️ She has brought such joy to our family and we are so thrilled to have her as a member of our family. Thank you so much to @rovers_retreat & @larissawohl for rescuing Basil and bringing us together. Also, I’d love to hear your opinions on what kind of dog you think she is?” Basil, who was also in a clip running with Sweeney’s other dog in her Instagram story, is black and white, and some of the replies suggested she was part dalmatian or spaniel.

Morgan posted photos of her son, Niam, with the family’s new betta fish after arriving at home with the new addition, and reported, “Just picked up the newest member of our family!” The actress went on to explain that Niam was charged with choosing the betta’s name, and his selection may have been influenced by recent events. She shared, “We asked Niam what he wanted to name him and he said “George!”. I’m not sure how much of a coincidence that was, but welcome to the family George, you will be a constant reminder that we are never to ordinary to change the world. Rest in power #georgefloyd.”

LaRue can be seen smiling from ear-to-ear in her photos with a new baby goat, who was also pictured with an older goat, and captioned, “New Besties- Pepper and Tator Tot.” She referred to herself as the ‘goat whisperer’ in the fun shots, which were tagged from Norco, California, home of Hidden Hills farm.