The supporting actress category for the annual daytime ceremony.

Last month, we announced the 47th Daytime Emmy nominations, which included nominees for Best Supporting Actress from Bold and the Beautiful, Days of our Lives, General Hospital and Young and the Restless. Though the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) did not release Emmy submission reels this year, the Daytime Emmys posted short clips from some of the scenes submitted by the nominated actresses on social media. Going from the clips, we’ll predict who might take home the award…

2019 submitted scenes

Bold and the Beautiful’s Annika Noelle submitted scenes from the soap opera’s 8000th episode on January 4, 2019, in which Hope learns her baby died and becomes hysterical as Liam delivers the devastating news.

Days of our Lives’ Susan Seaforth Hayes chose to submit scenes from the October 4, 2019 episode in which Julie and Doug look back on the past and talk about being together again one day, knowing she’s going to die. Doug (Bill Hayes) has taken her from the hospital for a final outing at the club.

General Hospital’s Tamara Braun submitted the emotional March 19, 2019 episode in which Oscar learns he has less than two months to live and thanks Kim for being his mother, while Rebecca Budig submitted a scene from the October 24, 2019 episode in which Hayden tells Finn why she lied about Violet, and that she chose her name because he liked that flower.

Young and the Restless’ Christel Khalil’s clip is of Lily’s heartbreaking speech at her father, Neil Winters’ (Kristoff St. John) funeral, as she talks about losing both her parents. The episode aired on April 25, 2019.

Here are the nominees for Best Supporting Actress! Tamara Braun @GeneralHospital │ Rebecca Budig @GeneralHospital │ Susan Seaforth Hayes @nbcdays │ Christel Khalil @YandR_CBS │ Annika Noelle @BandB_CBS pic.twitter.com/3R0DznjKe5 — Daytime Emmys (@DaytimeEmmys) June 9, 2020

Winner prediction

All five actresses were incredible in their scenes, as each of the characters dealt with unthinkably difficult circumstances. Though we don’t have access to all the reels, based on the clips released, I predict that Young and Restless’ Christel Khalil will take home the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress. Khalil, we knew, was actually grieving the devastating loss of Kristoff St. John, who was like a father to her in real life, as she shared Lily’s pain, which was extremely powerful. That said, it felt like an impossible decision between her and Bold and Beautiful’s Annika Noelle, as her raw and realistic portrayal of a woman waking up to be told her baby had died was heart-shattering and stayed with me long after the scenes ended.

Days of our Lives’ powerhouse, Susan Seaforth Hayes enriches every scene she’s in with presence and her character’s rich history, and both Tamara Braun and Rebecca Budig from General Hospital are seasoned veteran soap actresses who infused their scenes with authentic emotion that left me riveted – how do you choose one?

The Daytime Emmys will air on Friday June 26 at 8:00 PM ET on CBS, be sure to watch! Take a look at all of the nominees by viewing the gallery below then sign up for Soaps.com’s newsletter as not to miss any of the upcoming Daytime Emmy coverage and interviews.