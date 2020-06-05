Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

Soap opera alum celebrates a relationship milestone.

Veteran soap opera actor Vincent Irizarry and his girlfriend Yvonne celebrated their one year anniversary on Thursday May 4. Congratulations! Yvonne posted two photos on Instagram, from Malibu California, of the couple on a beach captioned, “Happy Anniversary Baby, now hurry back.”

Irizarry responded from The Stonehaus, a Westlake Village European restaurant in California, with a few photos of the couple captioned, “Will do, sweetie…”

Yvonne is a flight attendant, and back on May 31, which marked International Flight Attendant Day, shared a collage with her crew and thanked them all for the last thirty-five years they have worked together. From the hash tags, it appears Yvonne’s worked for American Airlines, as well as Eastern Airlines.

Irizarry doesn’t need an introduction when it comes to his contribution to soap operas. His first daytime role was playing Lujack Luvonoczek on Guiding Light from 1983 to 1994. He went on to appear as Dr. Scott Clark on Santa Barbara from 1987 to 1989 and David Hayward on All My Children from 1997 to 2011 – a role he crossed over with to One Life to Live in 2005 and reprised for the All My Children reboot in 2013. In 2005, he turned up as David Chow on Young and the Restless and played Deimos Kiriakis on Days of our Lives from 2016 to 2017. He was last seen in 2019 on Bold and the Beautiful as Dr. Jordan Armstrong. On Thursday May 28, Irizarry took part in an Instagram Live takeover with Entertainment Weekly for their week long All My Children reunion event. While sheltering in place, Irizarry shared one of the things he misses most, “…relaxing over a glass of always delicious wine at my favorite hangout @cornellwinery.” The Cornell Winery, named after the historic California city, is located in Agoura Hills in the Santa Monica Mountains.

