Soap Opera Stars Support Blackout Tuesday With Resources to Learn and Donate
Image: Christine Fix
Soap opera actors use platforms to promote listening and learning.
Following the tragic death of George Floyd and the resulting protests throughout the United States and all over the world, a movement was undertaken on Tuesday, June 2 for social media feeds to be muted in solidarity with the Black community. Corporations and individuals alike posted black boxes on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook to allow the amplification of information on how to support and help affect change.
So many soap opera actors to name, both past and present, from Bold and Beautiful, Days of our Lives, General Hospital and Young and Restless took to their accounts to post a black box, that there are too many to list them all. Here we’ll share some of the accompanying messages and relevant posts made prior to the blackout.
Bold and Beautiful’s Annika Noelle (Hope Logan) simply stated, “I stand with you,” while Ashley Jones (Bridget Forrester) let followers know she was muting her social media while listening and learning.
Days of our Lives’ Sal Stowers (Lani Carver) shared a video montage of clips from the movement, alum Farah Galfond (Mimi Lockhart) stated, “Black Lives Matter so very much. Pause, listen, learn. And love.” Terrell Tilford (D.A. James Gidden) was pictured boxing and said in part, “I am mad, I’m angry, I’m furious… And my soul hurts…”
View this post on Instagram
I am mad, I’m angry, I’m furious… And my soul hurts… I woke up this am, meditated with my family and promised to treat myself to more self-care, cuz for me that’s usually the first to go… . I knew I needed to hit some shit, in a healthy way, so I hit some shit… . But the tears keep coming… #BlackLivesMatter muthafukas!!! . #RestInPowerGeorgeFloyd
General Hospital’s Paulina Lule (Valerie Spencer) urged her followers to ‘use today to seek Black voices to learn from,” while Emme Rylan (Lulu Spencer) posted a quote from Angela Davis that stated, “In a racist society it is not enough to be non-racist. We must be anti-racist.”
View this post on Instagram
So you’re participating in Blackout day. That’s great! But don’t forget that it’s more than just posting a black tile; you’re supposed to be using your platform as a place to amplify voices of Black leaders in this movement who have long been silenced. Don’t know who to promote? That’s a problem. How can you claim to be a part of a movement if you don’t know who its leaders are? I urge you to use today to fix that. #blacklivesmatter
Young and Restless alum Tatyana Ali (Roxie) reminded people of primary elections happening today in some states and stressed the importance of voting.
Another alum, Eva Longoria (Isabella Brana), posted, “Muted. While I listen and learn.” Actor Jason Thompson (Billy Abbott) said, “A call to pause. Time to listen, learn and support.”
View this post on Instagram
I saw the #AmplifyMelanatedVoices challenge created by @blackandembodied and @jessicawilson.msrd and I am taking it! From June 1-7, I will mute myself to amplify Black voices and leadership. Here are some voices we should be listening to. Follow and learn and do the work. @amandascgorman @amberkgoodwin @amenabee @austinchanning @badassboz @beabridgebuilder @berniceaking @ckyourprivilege @cleowade @eji_org @ibramxk @ijeomaoluo @jamiaawilson @latashamorrison @laylafsaad @luvvie @mspackyetti @rachel.cargle @taranajaneen @theconsciouskid I do not have the answers but I do believe together we can come up with some. #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #EqualJustice ✊🏼✊🏼✊🏼
Those seeking resources, and/or looking for ways to support or make donations, can visit Black Lives Matter or Black Vision. Funds can also be directed to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, an organization that is committed to providing bail for activists or Reclaim the Block. Also helpful is calling your government representative and leaving a voicemail:
Hi, my name is [ your name ] and I am your constituent from [ address and zip code ]. I am calling to urge [ your representative ] to take action against the police violence in my city, which targeted protesters this weekend and regularly targets the Black people they are supposed to protect and serve. Congress should be leading the call for accountability. Thank you for your time and consideration.
If you are a white or a non-Black person of color, it is essential to educate yourself, and to hold those around you accountable.