Image: Christine Fix

Soap opera actors use platforms to promote listening and learning.

Following the tragic death of George Floyd and the resulting protests throughout the United States and all over the world, a movement was undertaken on Tuesday, June 2 for social media feeds to be muted in solidarity with the Black community. Corporations and individuals alike posted black boxes on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook to allow the amplification of information on how to support and help affect change.

So many soap opera actors to name, both past and present, from Bold and Beautiful, Days of our Lives, General Hospital and Young and Restless took to their accounts to post a black box, that there are too many to list them all. Here we’ll share some of the accompanying messages and relevant posts made prior to the blackout.

Bold and Beautiful’s Annika Noelle (Hope Logan) simply stated, “I stand with you,” while Ashley Jones (Bridget Forrester) let followers know she was muting her social media while listening and learning.

Days of our Lives’ Sal Stowers (Lani Carver) shared a video montage of clips from the movement, alum Farah Galfond (Mimi Lockhart) stated, “Black Lives Matter so very much. Pause, listen, learn. And love.” Terrell Tilford (D.A. James Gidden) was pictured boxing and said in part, “I am mad, I’m angry, I’m furious… And my soul hurts…”

General Hospital’s Paulina Lule (Valerie Spencer) urged her followers to ‘use today to seek Black voices to learn from,” while Emme Rylan (Lulu Spencer) posted a quote from Angela Davis that stated, “In a racist society it is not enough to be non-racist. We must be anti-racist.”

Young and Restless alum Tatyana Ali (Roxie) reminded people of primary elections happening today in some states and stressed the importance of voting.

Another alum, Eva Longoria (Isabella Brana), posted, “Muted. While I listen and learn.” Actor Jason Thompson (Billy Abbott) said, “A call to pause. Time to listen, learn and support.”

Those seeking resources, and/or looking for ways to support or make donations, can visit Black Lives Matter or Black Vision. Funds can also be directed to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, an organization that is committed to providing bail for activists or Reclaim the Block. Also helpful is calling your government representative and leaving a voicemail:

Hi, my name is [ your name ] and I am your constituent from [ address and zip code ]. I am calling to urge [ your representative ] to take action against the police violence in my city, which targeted protesters this weekend and regularly targets the Black people they are supposed to protect and serve. Congress should be leading the call for accountability. Thank you for your time and consideration.

If you are a white or a non-Black person of color, it is essential to educate yourself, and to hold those around you accountable.