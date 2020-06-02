Image: Jill Johnson/JPI, Craig Sjodin/ABC

Soap opera stars maintain second jobs for profit or pleasure.

Statistics indicate that five percent of Americans work a second job, but some believe that number is likely much higher. Among teachers, a staggering twenty percent have other jobs. Given the current crisis in America, and across the globe, it is likely many more Americans will be seeking multiple jobs in the future.

However, it doesn’t mean reporting to a physical location and performing labor. Many Americans have found side hustles as Uber or Lyft drivers. Sometimes a second job doesn’t actually pay, as in volunteering for non-profit organizations, animal shelters, or at soup kitchens and food pantries. There is also the online avenue. If you have a talent for crafting or a passion for fashion, it’s very easy to create an online store through Amazon, Etsy or another platform. It isn’t always about profit either. Sometimes it is about exploring your creativity, sharing it with others, or just making a little extra income for doing something you love.

Many Hollywood stars have other jobs or businesses. James Franco (General Hospital’s original Franco) teaches acting classes on a college and high school level. Avengers’ star Jeremy Renner enjoys flipping houses. Parks and Recreation actor Nick Offerman has a woodworking business. The original Magnum P.I. himself Tom Selleck owns his own avocado farm. Several soap opera stars have businesses that keep them busy when they are not acting. For some, acting is actually the side job they do when the opportunity presents itself. Browse our gallery to find out what some of your favorite soap stars are involved with.