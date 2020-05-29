Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

From daytime to primetime?

As part of Entertainment Weekly’s ongoing #UnitedAtHome series, they brought together members of the cast of defunct ABC soap opera All My Children. The actors talked about their history with the show and what possible future it might have. In episode four, Tamara Braun (Reese Williams), Susan Lucci (Erica Kane), Alicia Minshew (Kendall Hart Slater), Leven Rambin (Ava Benton/Lily Montgomery), Eden Riegel (Bianca Montgomery), and Walt Willey (Jackson Montgomery) shared their memories of shooting the series and what made the world of Pine Valley so special. They also pondered what bringing it back to life again could mean.

All My Children was created by Agnes Nixon and premiered on ABC in 1970. After a 41-year run, the series was canceled. Production company Prospect Park attempted to revamp the soap as an internet-based series. However, the truncated, two-episode per week reboot only managed to last for a few months in 2013 before being shut down again. The rights for the series have since reverted to ABC. Fans can still watch the All My Children reboot episodes online.

Rumors about another return for All My Children have been circulating since last winter. When asked how they would feel if executives at ABC wanted to bring the soap back as a weekly primetime series, the actors expressed some cautious enthusiasm. Lucci stated that any additional reboot would have to be “in the right hands” since they’ve learned the hard way how it can go wrong. Willey added that as long as the time was right, he was sure most of the cast would be thrilled to bring the series back, especially for the sake of the fans who they love so much. “I don’t think that any of us — if the time was right — would say no to that! It’s such a wonderful piece of Americana.”

How would you feel about the daytime soap being transformed into a primetime version of itself?

Video Credit: Entertainment Weekly