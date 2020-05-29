Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

Former soap opera star arrested over Memorial Day weekend.

Vampire Diaries star Zach Roerig, who played Matt Donovan and Ethan Maxwell on The CW drama from 2009 until 2017, was arrested over the weekend. Roerig was arrested Sunday May 24 around 2:30 AM in Montpelier, Ohio. Police told TMZ that the star was pulled over because his pickup truck did not have a front license plate. When they approached his vehicle Roerig exhibited slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and was said to reek of booze. The police administered field sobriety tests during which Roerig reportedly told police, “This is very hard, I can’t do this when I’m f***ing …” The police asked him to clarify his statement, to which the actor was said to respond, “When I can’t have a beer.” Roerig was arrested and charged with misdemeanor DUI. After being placed in a holding cell in the police station, TMZ reports their sources indicated the actor urinated in the cell. Roerig was later released on his own recognizance. His arraignment is set for June 4.

More: Why All My Children fan favorite was killed

After several minor appearances on television shows, including the dayplayer role of Alex on Guiding Light, Roerig landed the role of bad boy Hunter Atwood on One Life to Live in 2007. He also played the part of Casey Hughes on As the World Turns from 2005 until 2009, when he was then cast in season two of The Vampire Diaries. Roerig additional played the part of Matt Donovan for one episode of The Originals, a spin-off of The Vampire Diaries, in 2016. Most recently he appeared as Sarge Will Mosley in USA Networks thrilling cheerleader drama Dare Me, which was canceled after one season. The show’s producers are trying to shop a second season to another network.