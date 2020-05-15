Image: NBC, ABC, CBS

They’re “cad to the bone.”

You know the type — the kind of guy you don’t bring home to meet your mother, not because he isn’t perfectly presentable and charming but because he’s such an unrepentant lady killer, there’s every chance that he’ll seduce her!

Daytime television knows the type, too — intimately, even! — and has long let viewers vicariously flirt with danger by watching their sexploits from the relative safety of the couch. (We say “relative safety” since, let’s be real, the occasional palpitation is all but inevitable in observers of these heat-seeking misters in action.) Of course, you’ll find handsome mugs from General Hospital, Days of our Lives, The Young and the Restless, and The Bold and the Beautiful in the mix, but we’d be remiss not to include two notable players from One Life to Live and All My Children, whose reputations live on long after the shows went off the air.

Here, Soaps.com pays tribute to a dozen of daytime’s most notorious playboys from shows past and present. Among the rogues gallery of irresistible cads are a Genoa City mogul whose mustache has seen more action than a well-trod carpet, a lustful Llanview senior who could’ve singlehandedly redefined the term “dirty old man” and a certain dimpled mobster whose smile, we would swear, has the power to impregnate.

We’ve even ranked the Casanovas from least to most notorious. (Although, to be fair, if they made this list, they’re pretty damn notorious!) To check ’em out, click on the gallery below, then hit the comments with any cads we omitted that you think should’ve been included.