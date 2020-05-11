View Soap Stars’ Mother’s Day Photos, Messages and Special Wishes for Those They Love
A day to honor all of the special moms out there…
On Sunday May 10, many around the world honored the women in their lives for Mother’s Day. Soaps.com hopes our readers enjoyed the day and wanted to share some photos from Bold and the Beautiful, Days of our Lives, General Hospital and Young and the Restless soap opera stars who took time out to send a message to those they love…
Bold and the Beautiful
Bold and the Beautiful alum Jacob Young (Rick) shared a touching photo of his wife and daughter and expressed, “Happy Mother’s Day to the mom with the mostess! @christenyoung4 you truly embody what it means to be a mother. You give so much to all of us everyday. Your love for our family radiates through every hug, every smile, and every boo boo you kiss away. Having a family with you has been pure joy and the best decision ever made. So today we celebrate you! Thank you for being the wonderful mother you are. We love you. Happy Mother’s Day! Luke, Molly, and Grace. Xoxoxo.” Darin Brooks (Wyatt) wished his wife Kelly Kruger (B&B’s Eva; Young and the Restless’ Macknezie Browning) a Happy first Mother’s Day, “Happy First Mother’s Day to this lil mama @kellylkruger!! You are an amazing mama to our lil 🐒 butt and to this Birthday Boy @chanceypantsbrooks too!! Love you! My lil family!!”
Days of our Lives
Days of our Lives’ Vanessa Williams (Valerie) had a very special message for her Nana, ”When her son and daughter died one month apart she rounded up her daughter’s children and raised us up! This invincible #BlackMama is My Nana (cuz you don’t call her Grandma!) Johnnie Mae Mungen! #Sayhername! Love you Nana ❤️!#illalwayslovemymomma #luckytwohavehadtwo HAPPY MAMA Day!” Lucas Adams (Tripp) shared a family photo, “Happy #MothersDay to the greatest Momma In existence!!! Thank you for being the greatest Mother and Grandmother and for loving us all with your whole heart and soul!! I love you so so much!! Happy Mother’s Day!!”
General Hospital
General Hospital alum Sebastian Roché (Jerry) posted a photo of his mother, “Happy Mother’s Day to my beautiful mum, I love you so much, you’ve always been there for me, I love our talks and laughing out loud together at the stupidest things. Je t’aime Mam❤️❤️❤️.” Kirsten Storms (Maxie) thanked her daughter for making her a mother over six years ago, “You made me a mother almost 6 1/2 years ago – that is what makes me happy today and everyday. Thanks for making my Mother’s Day so special, Harper Rose. ♥️ ILY. #myBugBug.”
The Young and the Restless
Young and the Restless’ Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) posted a photo of her mother with her daughter from a few years ago captioned, “My mother is truly a tremendous woman! My kids and I are SO VERY lucky! Happy Mother’s Day Everyone!!!!” Scott Reeves (Ryan) shared a picture with his mom and stated, “I say goodnight, I want to honor this amazing woman who put up with my shenanigans as her middle child and who has been the best mother and grandma to my wife and kiddos a man could ever ask for. Happy Mother’s Day mom! I love you!”
Happy Mother’s Day!!! I can’t even express how grateful I am for my Mom and her beautiful example of what it means to be a Mother. And how blessed I am to be chosen to be a Mom (which makes me even more in awe of what my Mom has sacrificed for me!). I woke up to a beautiful collage, a homemade spa-day (swipe for the avocado-honey mask), colorful card and lots of hugs and kisses. Thank you, God🙏
I've known this person, this beautiful woman, longer than any other human I've ever known or have been in contact with. I've known her before my first breath, and I'll know her beyond my last, because she's truly, intrinsically, part of who I am and always have been. She's my mother whom I love and will love eternally… Happy Mother's Day, Millie ❤❤❤
Happy Mother’s Day everyone!! But especially to the best mom & my best friend @kathy_alderson !🥰❤️ She was 29 years old when she was pregnant with me. (I’m turning 29 on the 29th😅) If you knew what my mom was going through at that time, or knew what she would later go through in her life, you would be as undeniably proud & in awe as I am. We were best friends before I was even in this world, & we have been ever since. I have so much respect & appreciation for you. You are a mother to all & I couldn’t love you more if I tried! Thank you for making quarantine anything but scary in our house. You make sure that we have an amazing home cooked meal every night & are always coming up with fun things for us to do.😭❤️ I could go on & on but I’ll write the rest in my homemade card today😅 I wish we were laying with Granny (my mom’s mom) at her nursing home today, we can’t wait to be reunited with her.💕 The last picture is of my Granny and my mom-mom (my dad’s mom)(left) who passed away last year. It’s so strange not to be able to at least call you today, but know how much we love & miss you terribly mom-mom❤️ Happy Mother’s Day everyone!! I give SO MUCH credit to all of the mothers out there doing their best right now, it can’t be easy!😰❤️
To a perfect mother on this day for you. Our children are enamored by your love for them. For over 10 years you have more than been there for them. I shutter to think how they would be if they didn’t have you to take the reigns instead of only me. God has blessed their lives with an abundance of you. I pray they continue to be taught the blessing of life by you for it is truly a miracle. Thank you Brienne for sharing these two beautiful children with me. I pray this day is filled with love and joy as you celebrate being a mother to these two lovers of your heart.
#happymothersday❤️ to my mom! Over the years you have given me so much love and support! I can’t thank you enough. I only hope that one day I am as good of a mom to my kids as you are to me! You set an example & you inspire me! I will always be your little girl!!! Hopefully we will celebrate in person soon! I ❤️ you mom! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️