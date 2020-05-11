Image: Howard Wise, Jill Johnson/JPI

A day to honor all of the special moms out there…

On Sunday May 10, many around the world honored the women in their lives for Mother’s Day. Soaps.com hopes our readers enjoyed the day and wanted to share some photos from Bold and the Beautiful, Days of our Lives, General Hospital and Young and the Restless soap opera stars who took time out to send a message to those they love…

Bold and the Beautiful

Bold and the Beautiful alum Jacob Young (Rick) shared a touching photo of his wife and daughter and expressed, “Happy Mother’s Day to the mom with the mostess! @christenyoung4 you truly embody what it means to be a mother. You give so much to all of us everyday. Your love for our family radiates through every hug, every smile, and every boo boo you kiss away. Having a family with you has been pure joy and the best decision ever made. So today we celebrate you! Thank you for being the wonderful mother you are. We love you. Happy Mother’s Day! Luke, Molly, and Grace. Xoxoxo.” Darin Brooks (Wyatt) wished his wife Kelly Kruger (B&B’s Eva; Young and the Restless’ Macknezie Browning) a Happy first Mother’s Day, “Happy First Mother’s Day to this lil mama @kellylkruger!! You are an amazing mama to our lil 🐒 butt and to this Birthday Boy @chanceypantsbrooks too!! Love you! My lil family!!”

Days of our Lives

Days of our Lives’ Vanessa Williams (Valerie) had a very special message for her Nana, ”When her son and daughter died one month apart she rounded up her daughter’s children and raised us up! This invincible #BlackMama is My Nana (cuz you don’t call her Grandma!) Johnnie Mae Mungen! #Sayhername! Love you Nana ❤️!#illalwayslovemymomma #luckytwohavehadtwo HAPPY MAMA Day!” Lucas Adams (Tripp) shared a family photo, “Happy #MothersDay to the greatest Momma In existence!!! Thank you for being the greatest Mother and Grandmother and for loving us all with your whole heart and soul!! I love you so so much!! Happy Mother’s Day!!”

General Hospital

General Hospital alum Sebastian Roché (Jerry) posted a photo of his mother, “Happy Mother’s Day to my beautiful mum, I love you so much, you’ve always been there for me, I love our talks and laughing out loud together at the stupidest things. Je t’aime Mam❤️❤️❤️.” Kirsten Storms (Maxie) thanked her daughter for making her a mother over six years ago, “You made me a mother almost 6 1/2 years ago – that is what makes me happy today and everyday. Thanks for making my Mother’s Day so special, Harper Rose. ♥️ ILY. #myBugBug.”

The Young and the Restless

Young and the Restless’ Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) posted a photo of her mother with her daughter from a few years ago captioned, “My mother is truly a tremendous woman! My kids and I are SO VERY lucky! Happy Mother’s Day Everyone!!!!” Scott Reeves (Ryan) shared a picture with his mom and stated, “I say goodnight, I want to honor this amazing woman who put up with my shenanigans as her middle child and who has been the best mother and grandma to my wife and kiddos a man could ever ask for. Happy Mother’s Day mom! I love you!”