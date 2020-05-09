Image: Aaron Montgomery, Howard Wise, Jill Johnson/JPI

Subversion, desperation, and a proposal.

Get a glimmer of the action in store as Soaps.com brings you some spoilers to savor for the week of May 11 – 15 for The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless, plus Days and GH spoilers from May 18 – 22.

The Bold and the Beautiful

As Bold and Beautiful continues to revisit their past during the health crisis by airing some classic episodes, next week sees them turning to some of the high points in the battles on the fashion runway. Eric and Stephanie are in a panic about the Forrester Spring Collection coming out successfully in Lake Como. These worries are only made worse by Sally and Lauren plotting against them. Hope dumps Liam before she is swarmed by reporters. Quinn also has an uphill battle in the fashion world as she fights for her vision at Forrester Creations, a dream that Ridge does his best to try and subvert. And revisit Steffy’s trip to Australia and her wedding to Liam. Read Soaps.com’s The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers to find out which fashion show is infused by guilt and betrayal.

Days of our Lives

As Sarah prepares to slip away forever so she can build a life with the girl she believes is her daughter, Xander and Brady are busy beating on each other rather than looking for her. Brady may also come to blows with Eric after he discovers what Brady has done. At least Ben is having a good week. He pops the question to Ciara and she’s happy to accept. He’s not so happy about the goons who have been hanging around the garage or the answers that Jake provides about them. Jake continues to resist Gabi’s attempts to rekindle his memories. Meanwhile, Abigail gives Kate something she won’t forget when she attacks her. Across Salem, Evan and his family show up in court to receive the verdict. Soon after, Rafe is shocked when Zoey reveals Evan’s secret to him. Read the Days of our Lives spoilers to discover who gets some terrible news from Orpheus.

General Hospital

Willow ponders what her future will hold. Whatever it is she’s deciding on, it seems to be impressing Carly. However, she’s a lot less impressed by Chase and confronts the detective about his recent choices. Meanwhile, Michael gets ready for his day in court. His family makes sure that he knows that he has their support. Diane, however, is urging him to be a little more cautious. Across Port Charles, Nelle is getting increasingly desperate and calls in some favors. When the case opens, she arrives in court in a way that’s sure to make an impression. Nelle isn’t the only one spreading misery. Sonny has more reason to be in pain and Olivia is getting distraught. Check out our General Hospital spoilers to learn who receives an important phone call.

The Young and the Restless

Next week’s trip back into the history of Genoa City is going to be rife with shock and conflict. Jill’s desperate need to know the truth will lead to her have a brutal confrontation with Katherine. But that doesn’t create quite as much shock as Victor does when he returns to the city unexpectedly. This will, of course, mean ongoing war with Jack, Brad, and his own family for control over Newman Enterprises. The mustache won’t be the only one stirring up trouble. Nikki is gunning for Sharon. It will also be a week full of tragedy, as well as some joy as Paul and Christine prepare for parenthood. Visit The Young and the Restless spoilers to see who receives a rude awakening.