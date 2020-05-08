Image: Denis Guignebourg/JPI

Where are the stars of the hit oil business drama now?

41 years ago, the oil rich Ewings of Southfork Ranch reigned supreme in the landscape of primetime soaps. The four time Emmy award winning Dallas spanned 13 seasons, making it one of the longest-running shows in US television history. Soaps.com enjoyed recapping the first and second episode of Dallas’ first season. Now we’re exploring where the legendary cast of the twisty Texas drama is now since the series ended in 1991.

Jim Davis (Jock Ewing)

Jim Davis was sadly diagnosed with multiple myeloma during Dallas’ fourth season. Although he continued to appear in episodes, Davis was mostly seen seated, and soon he could no longer continue working. He died from his illness in 1981. The show chose to have his character die rather than recast Davis in the iconic role while flying back from Venezuela to Texas, the helicopter he was in. Jock’s body was never found and he was declared dead.

Barbara Bel Geddes (Ellie Ewing)

After leaving the series, Barbara Bel Geddes retired from acting and settled down in Northeast Harbor, Maine. She went on to make art, write children’s books and even created a popular line of greeting cards. Bel Geddes died of lung cancer in 2005.

Larry Hagman (J.R. Ewing)

Larry Hagman went on to act in several other series, including an appearance in Desperate Housewives and Nip/Tuck. Hagman joined the Dallas reboot and become an integral character to the plot and storylines. Sadly, while filming the reboot, he was diagnosed with stage 2 throat cancer. A diagnosis of myelodysplastic syndrome came a year later and Hagman died in 2012. HIs remains were cremated and scattered at the Southfork Ranch in Parker, Texas, where the show was filmed.

Patrick Duffy (Bobby Ewing)

Partick Duffy went on to star in shows like Step by Step and The Bold and the Beautiful (Stephen Logan). He also joined the Dallas reboot reprising the role of Bobby. Duffy even played a double of Bobby Ewing in an experimental documentary called Hotel Dallas, which premiered in 2016 at the Berlin International Film Festival. He provided the voice for a Dallas reference in the popular animated sitcom, Family Guy. After starring in the reboot, Duffy also appeared in Welcome to Sweden and The Cool Kids.

Linda Gray (Sue Ellen Ewing)

Linda Gray continued to find success onscreen, starring in the movie Oscar alongside Sylvester Stallone and playing a recurring character in Melrose Place and its spinoff Models Inc.. She appeared on The Bold and the Beautiful as Priscilla Kelly. In theater, Gray played Mrs. Robinson during a London production of The Graduate. She reprised her role as Sue Ellen Ewing in the 2012 Dallas reboot and later appeared on British soap opera, Hollyoaks, and in Amazon Studios’ Hand of God in 2017.

Victoria Principal (Pamela Barnes Ewing)

After she left Dallas, Victoria Principal found more success in business vs. acting. She launched billion dollar skin care company Principal Secret Skincare, in addition a production company, Victoria Principal Productions. She is also a health and fitness author. Principal has been involved in charity, providing aid in the wake of Hurricane Harvey and assisting in animal rescue and rehabilitation programs.

Charlene Tilton (Lucy Ewing)

After Dallas wrapped, Charlene Tilton appeared in various shows and films, as well as a series of commercials for the fitness product Abdominizer. More recently, she appeared in the comedy Superhero Movie and was a contestant of a British ice-skating show, Dancing on Ice.She’s also an active ambassador for Actors for Autism – a cause she feels strongly about.

Steve Kanaly (Ray Krebs)

After Dallas, Steve Kanaly starred in All My Children as Seabone Hunkle and on Okavango: The Wild Frontier. Like many of his fellow co-stars, he returned for a guest appearance in the Dallas reboot in 2012. These days Kanaly is known more for his watercolor paintings which he shows off at local galleries.

Ken Kercheval (Cliff Barnes)

Ken Kercheval returned to the screen several times as Cliff, starring in the two Dallas miniseries, but he’s also appeared in the long-running TV series’ Diagnosis Murder and Crossing Jordan. In 2006 Kercheval performed as ‘The General’ in a production of the White Christmas musical at Southampton’s Mayflower Theatre, and Plymouth’s Theatre Royal. Unfortunately, he passed away in April 2019 at the age of 83.