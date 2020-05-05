Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

5 primetime shows to stream if you were a fan of Nathan Fillion’s character Joey Buchanan.

Nathan Fillion, a Canadian actor, got his big break on television as Joey Buchanan on One Life to Live. He appeared on the soap opera from 1995 until 1997, and returned for a guest appearance in 2007. The role earned him a nomination for a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series in 1996. After leaving the series he went on to star in a number of shows and has become a successful leading male. If you were a fan of his One Life to Live character Joey Buchanan, Soaps.com thought you might enjoy Fillion in these other roles and shows.

More: Watch Christian LeBlanc discuss Y&R’s Return

1. Buffy the Vampire Slayer

In the seventh and final season of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Fillion played the villainous Caleb. Caleb was a defrocked priest and serial killer who eventually became the right-hand man of the First Evil. His body served as a vessel for the non-corporeal First Evil, and his strength rivaled that of vampires and slayers. He directed the murder of potential slayers around the world and personally murdered two himself. Buffy the Vampire Slayer ran from 1997 until 2003 on The WB and UPN. It was created by Joss Whedon and based on the movie of the same name and starred Sarah Michelle Gellar (Kendall Hart, All My Children) as Buffy Summers. You can stream Buffy the Vampire Slayer on Amazon, iTunes, YouTube, Google Play, Vudu and Hulu.

2. Castle

In probably his best-known role, Fillion starred as mystery writer Richard Castle for eight seasons on ABC’s Castle. The show followed Castle and detective Kate Beckett (Stana Katic) as they solved various unusual crimes in New York City. Castle initially shadowed Beckett for inspiration for a new novel, eventually creating the character Nikki Heat based on her. Though he infuriates her at first, the two eventually develop feelings for one another, marry and work to solve the mystery surrounding the unsolved murder of Beckett’s mother, which drove her to become a homicide detective. You can stream Castle on Amazon, iTunes, YouTube, Google Play, and Vudu.

3. Firefly

In another Joss Whedon created show, Fillion starred as Captain Malcolm “Mal” Reynolds. He is the owner and captain of the starship Serenity, whose crew makes a living on the fringes of society as part of the pioneer culture of a newly discovered star system in the year 2517. Mac and his crew take various odd jobs to survive, from smuggling to thievery and sometimes killing. The show has been described as an American space Western drama. It originally ran on Fox from 2002 until 2003 and was canceled after only eleven of fourteen episodes aired. However, it has remained a modern cult classic among its fans, resulting in the 2005 film Serenity to wrap up the storyline. For years rumors of a reboot or new series have remained. You can stream Firefly on Amazon, iTunes, YouTube, Google Play, Vudu and Hulu.

More: Hallmark’s June romantic movie premieres

4. The Rookie

In his current series, Fillion stars as John Nolan on ABC’s The Rookie. John is a forty-five-year-old newly divorced man from Pennsylvania, father to a college-age son, and the former owner of a construction company. After inadvertently helping police officers during a bank robbery, he makes the decision to move to Los Angeles and pursue a new career as a police officer in the Los Angeles Police Department. After graduating he becomes the oldest rookie on the force and is determined to make it in his new career despite the challenges. The show also stars former Days of our Lives cast member Eric Winters (Rex Brady). You can stream The Rookie on ABC’s website, Amazon, YouTube, Google Play, Hulu and Vudu.

5. Santa Clarita Diet

Santa Clarita Diet was an American horror series that ran for three seasons on Netflix. It centered on Joel (Timothy Olyphant) and Sheila Hammond (Drew Barrymore) as suburban real estate agents in Santa Clarita, California. Sheila is bitten and infected with a rare historic virus, which results in her becoming undead and craving human flesh. Joel and Sheila begin killing to feed her appetite and keep her body from falling apart while trying to find a cure for her illness. Fillion played Gary West in the first two seasons. He was a competing a realtor and the first person Sheila killed for food. His severed head continued to survive and is stored in the Hammonds’ basement and later a storage unit. You can stream Santa Clarita Diet on Netflix.

Our mission at Soaps.SheKnows is to be your go-to resource for all things soaps related. We only feature products we think you’ll love. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.