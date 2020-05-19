Image: Howard Wise/Jill Johnson/JPI

Looking for submissions for soap fanfiction.

Soaps.com is seeking writers who enjoy writing fanfiction and who love soap operas, and who are interested in combining the two and creating fanfiction for our readers. What we’re looking for is one scene including but not limited to humor, drama or romantic scenes from any of the four remaining soaps, Bold and the Beautiful, Days of our Lives, General Hospital and Young and the Restless.

The scene should be 400 to 500 words. It should include a headline, a subtitle, and a teaser at the end of the piece for what’s to come.

Please review these current articles and note scenes shouldn’t contain profanity or explicit sexual scenes.

Days of our Lives fanfiction

Humor:

Butlers, Harold & Henderson gossip at the pub

Drama:

Eric & Kristen become unexpectedly close

Romance:

Stefan Appears to Gabi

Young and the Restless fanfiction

Romance:

Adam visits Sharon to discuss her cancer

Send your fanfiction writing submissions for the chance to be featured on Soaps.com to pitches@sheknows.com and we will review them and respond to those that we’re interested in running. Be sure to include your name, email address and phone number so that we can reach out to you.