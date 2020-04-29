Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

Soap opera stars past and present give fun shout-outs to fans on Cameo.

Many stars from Bold and the Beautiful, Days of our Lives, General Hospital, and Young and Restless, as well as past soap operas, have joined the Cameo platform. For Soaps.com readers not familiar with the concept, Cameo is a website and app which allows fans to book a personalized video shout-out from their favorite celebrities. Fans can request a video for themselves or as a surprising and cool gift for someone else, select an occasion – Mother’s Day and Father’s Day are coming up for example – provide details on what you would like the star to say in the personalized message, and have it sent via email or text to a smartphone. The cost ranges from $25 to $100 or even a little more and some actors also use Cameo to do special fundraisers.

Bold and Beautiful

How fun would it be to send or receive a special message from Bold and Beautiful’s Rena Sofer, who plays schemer Quinn Forrester, Sally Spectra’s red-headed portrayer Courtney Hope, or Annika Noelle, who appears as the popular Hope Logan?

Days of our Lives

Days of our Lives actors who participate on Cameo include Victoria Konefal, who plays feisty Ciara Brady, silver-fox Drake Hogestyn, who is the protective and action-oriented John Black, and Freddie Smith, who appears as Sonny from the infamous Kiriakis family, just to name a few.

General Hospital

General Hospital is well-represented on Cameo with the iconic Genie Francis, who has played Laura Spencer on the show since 1977, Maurice Benard as coffee scion and mobster Sonny Corinthos, and long-running leading man Steve Burton, who plays Jason Morgan, among the actors on board.

Young and Restless

Imagine receiving a message from one of your favorite ladies on Young and Restless, such as Eileen Davidson, who plays the formidable Ashley Abbott, Jess Walton, who portrays the inimitable Jill Foster Abbott, or Michelle Stafford, who appears as the notorious Phyllis Summers, or from the popular actor Doug Davidson who is a Genoa City mainstay as Paul Williams.

All soap opera stars on Cameo can be found by doing a search for their names, and some post on social media to let you know how to find them. Soap opera alums and personalities from now-defunct soaps are also involved, including Colin Egglesfield (Josh Madden) from All My Children and Jason-Shane Scott (Will Rapport) from One Life to Live. Not to be forgotten are actors from iconic primetime soaps including Falcon Crest’s Morgan Fairchild (Jordan Roberts; Angelica Deveraux, Days of our Lives) or Lorenzo Lamas (Lance Cumson; Hector Ramirez, Bold and Beautiful), and Hallmark stars such as Taylor Cole (Appetite for Love).