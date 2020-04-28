Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

Longtime television fans probably remember Bradley Whitford as the brilliant Josh Lyman on The West Wing, and more recent viewers probably know he’s been starring in two TV series: Perfect Harmony and The Handmaid’s Tale. But soap opera fans will know that some of his first acting roles were on All My Children (as Jason, 1985 – 1987) and Guiding Light (as Dr. Jones, 1988). Whitford spoke to Soaps.com about those early jobs, and his long-standing admiration for All My Children’s late David Canary (Adam/Stuart) who also portrayed roles in Another World, The Doctors, Peyton Place, and Search for Tomorrow.

Soaps.com: You have three primetime Emmys now, but you first made your mark with soaps. What do you recall about working in soap operas?

Bradley Whitford: It’s so funny – someone just tweeted a clip I’d never seen before from All My Children. It’s me, being a jerk on the soap. See, I went to college with Michael E. Knight (All My Children/One Life to Live, The Young and the Restless, and General Hospital), and he left college because he’d gotten on All My Children. Then I went to acting school, and by the time I got out he was an established soap star.

Soaps.com: So being on a soap was something you were already open to?

Whitford: When you’re coming out of acting school, you’re kind of a snob about doing any television – which is hilarious. But certainly about doing a soap. But then I was so blown away by David Canary’s talent.

Soaps.com: What do you remember about that?

Whitford: Well, when you get to do a TV show for the first time, it’s your first chance to really act. Once a TV show is up and running, and has an audience, you’re not worried if it’s going to fundamentally work – and there’s a relaxation that happens. That relaxation can make you lazy, or it can be an opportunity to hone some extraordinary skills. That’s what I saw on that show, and with David Canary. I was struck and inspired by him, because he had such an extraordinary role.

Soaps.com: What do you think you learned working on soaps?

Whitford: It goes phenomenally quickly. It’s so fast. And just realizing that you can get through something – I was basically a guest actor on there, and I’ve spent a big chunk of my career being a guest actor, and it’s the hardest thing to do because you always have to hit the ground running. You’re not family; you’re surrounded by a group of people who are totally comfortable with each other. It can be difficult to show up as a guest for work on your first day and really feel like your blood is flowing. We always worked fast on The West Wing, and what I learned on soaps is I really know how to work fast. Just knowing that is an important lesson to learn.