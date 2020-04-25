Image: Jill Johnson, Aaron Montgomery/JPI

Lying, presumed dead, and hallucinations.

Soaps.com brings you a taste into what’s ahead for the residents of your favorite fictional cities with a few spoilers for the week of April 27 – May 1 for The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless, plus Days and GH spoilers from May 4 – 8.

The Bold and the Beautiful

Even if there are no new episodes of CBS soaps airing next week due to the ongoing health crisis, viewers can get spoiled in a different way as the network brings them encores of episodes from the past and a few peeks behind the scenes. Next week, CBS will re-air episodes from 2013 and 2016, featuring Quinn’s pursuit of Eric and Brooke and Bill’s jaunt to Monaco. It will also be airing part one of a special documentary, Becoming Bold and Beautiful, which includes rarely seen footage of the making of the series as they shoot on location. Read Soaps.com’s The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers to see what else is in store.

Days of our Lives

Abigail’s frail sanity has been getting thinner than usual and Chad is determined to help her get to the bottom of it. She doesn’t seem to be the only person having hallucinations. Gabi passes out when she sees the presumably dead Stefan. She may wish she wasn’t waking up when Chad drops by to accuse her of drugging Abigail. Meanwhile, Rafe gets some bad news from Justin. The lawyer informs him that his plans to adopt David have hit a roadblock. At least things seem to be looking up for Orpheus now that John has agreed to take him up on his offer. And Brady is having a hard time protecting Kristen as she becomes determined to confess her recent stabbing. That may change fast after she hears that Victor has woken up. Read the Days of our Lives spoilers to discover what happens when Sarah runs into Rex.

General Hospital

As Jordan continues to worry about what to do to stop Cyrus, Mac may complicate things when he shows up with what he’s managed to piece together concerning TJ’s abduction. Meanwhile, Molly is freaking out to her sisters about the fact that she cheated on TJ while he was in captivity. As she is confiding in Kristina about Brando, clueless TJ is planning a surprise for her. Cameron and Trina try to put all the recent trauma behind them and move forward with their relationship. Dev continues to lurk around and is getting more suspicious. Across Port Charles, the trust doesn’t seem to be growing as Sonny and Jason have their first face to face meeting with Cyrus. Laura tries to keep her daughter calm, but Lulu tears off to Crimson. And Finn can tell that his brother is lying about something. Will Willow find Chase more convincing when they debate what she should do? Take a look at our General Hospital spoilers to find out who is there to comfort Michael.

The Young and the Restless

In lieu of new episodes, CBS will be revisiting some of Genoa City’s rich history in the weeks to come. This time around, they will be examining some of the major moments from the life of Katherine Chancellor. The episodes range from 1990 until 2009 and feature the legendary Jeanne Cooper both as Katherine and Marge. Tune in to see her battling herself in captivity, as well as one of her many animated fights with Jill, and finally her wedding to Murphy. Visit The Young and the Restless spoilers to learn more.