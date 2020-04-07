Image: Paramount Pictures Corporation

Films that have remained a big part of the cultural zeitgeist.

CBS announced today that the network has plans to launch a movie event in May, Sunday Night at the Movies. Soaps.com has the details surrounding the special, which will feature five beloved, iconic and acclaimed feature films from the Paramount Pictures library including Forrest Gump, Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Mission: Impossible and Titanic.

“It’s a five-week programming event with epic films, iconic stars and brilliant stories that viewers love…and love to watch together,” said Noriko Kelley, Executive Vice President, Program Planning and Scheduling, CBS Entertainment.

Each week, fans will be able to have the opportunity to revisit the films that have remained a big part of the cultural zeitgeist. In a release the network stated, “Each of these cinematic triumphs stands the test of time and is filled with epic adventure, romance, death-defying stunts and Academy Award®-winning performances.” Please take note of the schedule below…

Sunday May 3

Tune in from 8:00 PM to 11:00 PM for a viewing of the 1981 film Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark starring Harrison Ford.

Sunday May 10

From 8:00 PM to 11:00 PM viewers will get to watch the 1984 film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright (Santa Barbara’s Kelly Capwell).

Sunday May 17

At 8:00 PM until 11:00 PM, the 1996 Tom Cruise film Mission: Impossible will air.

Sunday May 24

A special three-hour airing of the 1997 film Titanic, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, will take place from 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

Sunday May 31

Finally, on the last Sunday in May, fans can relive the adventure of Harrison Ford’s 1989 film Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade from 8:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

