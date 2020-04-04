Image: Jill Johnson, Howard Wise/JPI

Exposed, opposed, frustrated, and flipping out.

Get a taste of what’s in store as Soaps.com brings you the spoilers for the week of April 6 – 10 for The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless, plus Days and GH spoilers from April 13 – 17.

The Bold and the Beautiful

After all the trouble that she has wrought, Quinn takes a step back and tries to make sure the tremors haven’t done irreparable damage to the foundations of her relationship with Eric. Healing is looking even less likely among the Logan sisters. Katie is unwilling to listen to Donna’s drive to get her to forgive Brooke for the latest adventures of her wandering lips. Brooke’s mind has already drifted back to her romantic times with Ridge. However, when she goes searching for him, he’s busy getting more deeply involved with Shauna. Their time in Vegas convinces Shauna that they are in love and she makes some extravagant plans to prove how much. But will the mood be ruined when Brooke rears her head? The mood is already turning sour for Sally. She agrees to Wyatt’s demand that she get treatment, but she wants something in return. She may need to demand a lot because Flo manages to dig up some more dirt on her. Pretty soon, Sally has something to flip out about. Read Soaps.com’s The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers to see what has Wyatt stumbling over himself.

More: Greatest Days of our Lives baby swaps

Days of our Lives

Eric’s week doesn’t turn out the way he was expecting. Nicole shows up and tells him the truth about Mackenzie. After he picks himself up, he gets ready to tell Brady and Kristen the truth. But those aren’t the only lives he’s about to upset. Across Salem, Xander puts the finishing touches on his plans for Sarah’s big day. He and Victor share an unusually warm moment, but things heat up in a very different way after Sarah receives a shock. Meanwhile, Stefano remains determined to get the better of Kayla as she tries to take control of Steve’s body away from him. The doctor decides to take drastic measures in a bid to get back the man she loves. But what will actually happen when Steve wakes up after surgery? Read the Days of our Lives spoilers to discover who is having a hard time coping.

General Hospital

Robert isn’t convinced the plan to get Cyrus committed to Ferncliff will end well, but will his scheme to outwit the isolate prisoner fare any better? Scorpio and Laura head to Pentonville for a confrontation with Renault. Is Peter breathing a sigh of relief that Robert’s mind seems to be somewhere else? Obrecht likely wishes that Robert was a little more focused. But she may have different prospects on the horizon after someone shows up to visit her. Jordan remains conflicted about all the problems that she’s helping to cause. As hard as it may be for Jason, he doesn’t have any doubts that he and Sam need to steer clear of each other for a while, for her own sake. Meanwhile, Michael ponders his various desperate options and tries to make a decision. Nina may be thinking that she made the wrong decision in hiring Nelle since nothing that she says to her seems to be getting through. Nina soon finds herself distracted from this frustration by Jax. Across Port Charles, Sonny is starting to worry about having Brando around but he’s not as worried about him as he is about Carly. Take a look at our General Hospital spoilers to find out who gets disturbing news.

More: A week of CW’s primetime drama teasers

The Young and the Restless

When trying to get things to shape up at Jabot, Jack decides to ratchet up the competition between Theo and Kyle to see who can get things done. Summer doesn’t need any help in that department and is keeping busy. Abby has been a little too active for Phyllis’ liking and the redhead tries to quash her latest plans. Lily isn’t totally sure what she should be doing but Traci shows up to give her some advice. Across Genoa City, things take a grim turn for Sharon as she learns that chemo is not working as hoped. As she goes home to cry with her daughters, Jill is busy trying to heal a few wounds. Nikki is also eager to see a little peace restored. But they seem to be in the minority. Victoria is on the warpath and her father is refusing to back down. Since things aren’t happening fast enough for him, he decides to take care of them himself. Soon after, Nick is hearing some disturbing things, and this only causes further friction between him and his brother. Visit The Young and the Restless spoilers to learn who gets a bit of romance.