Image: CW

Riverdale gets musical, Batwoman battles demons & In the Dark has its season premiere.

Since we’re all trying to power through these days, there’s no better place to turn than The CW for a power-packed punch of programming. Plus, this week we can finally reveal when you’ll be getting new episodes from your favorites! For now, ‘check out’ read these listings from Soaps.com for the week of April 12:

Sunday April 12

Batwoman

Someone’s getting An Un-Birthday Present (8:00 PM – 9:00 PM), as the Kane sisters Kate (Ruby Rose) and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) try to celebrate while also dealing with demons from their past. Plus, there’s an unexpected guest coming to the party! (Original airdate: January 26) New Batwoman episodes begin airing April 26.

Supergirl

Lex (Jon Cryer) orders Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) to protect Andrea (Julie Gonzalo) from an anti-tech extremist in The Bodyguard (9:00 PM – 10:00 PM), but since it’s Lex there’s naturally a nefarious secondary reason behind his desires. Meanwhile, Lena (Katie McGrath) is moving forward with Non Nocere, also with Lex’s assistance. (Original airdate: March 8) New Supergirl episodes begin airing April 26.

Monday April 13

Whose Line Is It Anyway?

Regular guest Greg Proops shows off his improv chops from 8:00 PM – 8:30 PM with fellow spontaneous regular comedians Aisha Tyler, Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady (Bold and the Beautiful’s Dr. Reese Buckingham) and Colin Mochrie as they work through improv games prompted by the studio audience.

Whose Line Is It Anyway?

More improvisational laughs (this episode airs from 8:30 PM – 9:00 PM) with the gang joined by The Real‘s Adrienne Houghton for more fun and games. (Original airdate: August 26, 2019)

Roswell New Mexico

There are complications with Max’s (Nathan Dean) pod, which force Liz (Jeanine Mason), Michael (Michael Vlamis) and Isobel (Lily Cowles) to discover that they might not be able to save him, in I’ll Stand By You (9:00 PM – 10:00 PM). And bonus soap alert: General Hospital‘s Kimberly McCullough directed the Roswell NW episode.

Tuesday April 14

The Flash

The Flash (Grant Gustin) has to take on a dangerous new meta called Sunshine (Natalie Sharp) in The Exorcism of Nash Wells (8:00 PM – 9:00 PM). Cisco (Carlos Valdes) tries to help Nash (Tom Cavanagh). (Original airdate: March 17) New Flash episodes begin airing April 21.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Hark ye: In Romeo v. Juliet: Dawn of Justness (9:00 PM – 10:00 PM) the Legends go searching for pieces of the Loom of Fate and run into William Shakespeare. Ray (Brandon Routh), Nate (Nick Zano), Rory (Dominic Purcell), Constantine (Matt Ryan), Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) devote even more time to the mission, which makes things worse after they lie to Sara (Caity Lotz). (Original airdate: March 17) New Legends episodes begin airing April 21.

Wednesday April 15

Riverdale

Having already staged Carrie: The Musical and Heathers: The Musical, Kevin (Casey Cott) decides it’s time for a variety show at Riverdale High in Chapter Seventy-Four: Wicked Little Town (8:00 PM – 9:00 PM). But Mr. Honey (Kerr Smith, As the World Turns’ Ryder Hughes) refuses to allow a number from Hedwig and the Angry Inch, so Kevin and the gang react by turning the show into a full-fledged Hedwig extravaganza! (Original airdate: December 10)

Nancy Drew

In The Clue in the Captain’s Painting (9:00 PM – 10:00 PM), the Drew Crew looks into a mysterious death that shines new light on the Aglaeca Curse. Stars include Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon, Riley Smith and Alvina August.

Thursday April 16

Katy Keene

As Katy (Lucy Hale) works on finding a place in her new position, she seeks out advice from Gloria (Katherine LaNasa) in Chapter Nine: Wishin’ & a-Hopin'” (8:00 PM – 9:00 PM). Alex (Lucien Laviscount) is angling to get The Pussycats together again, but not everyone agrees what that should look like, as Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp) is happy to bring his new beau and new pal together … with unexpected messy results.

In the Dark

Season premiere alert! In All About the Benjamin (9:00 PM – 10:00 PM), Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) is recovering from a harrowing experience with Dean (Rich Sommer) but a visit from Nia (Nicki Micheaux) gets her in gear again. Elsewhere, Jess (Brooke Markham) and Felix (Morgan Krantz) have to act fast to get themselves out of Nia’s crosshairs and maybe even save Guiding Hope.

Friday April 17

Charmed

A sudden problem leads Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) to get help from their father in Don’t Look Back in Anger (8:00 PM – 9:00 PM), while Macy (Madeleine Mantock) uncovers a shocking secret about her past.

Dynasty

When Blake (Grant Show) starts to close an important deal and Cristal’s (Daniella Alonso) big charity event approaches, apparently folks are getting religious in You Make Being a Priest Sound Like Something Bad (9:00 PM – 10:00 PM). Elsewhere, Fallon (Liz Gillies) hopes to find the perfect wedding gift for Liam (Adam Huber) while Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) learns about friendship from Colby (Sam Adegoke).