Many turn toward the comfort of their soap operas.

During this trying time, many are taking in some extra television viewing to pass the hours. Soaps.com can confirm that, due to this fact, daytime ratings have gone up for Bold and the Beautiful, Days of our Lives, General Hospital and Young and the Restless.

For the week ending Friday March 27… The CBS soap operas, Bold and the Beautiful attracted a two year high of 3.66 million viewers, which was the show’s largest weekly audience since the week ending March 23, 2018. Its sister soap, Young and the Restless, delivered an 11 month audience high with 4.21 million viewers – the best since the week ending April 26, 2019.

General Hospital had their best numbers in two years with 2.57 million viewers. This was the ABC soap’s best week since March 19, 2018, as reported by TVLine. Days of our Lives showed their strongest ratings in over a year with 2.24 million viewers. This was the NBC soap’s highest-rated week since February 18, 2019.

Other parts of daytime have surged as well. CBS Daytime just announced… For the same week ending March 27, Let’s Make a Deal (two) attracted the largest weekly audience in the show’s history with 4.29 million viewers, while Let’s Make a Deal (one) shined with 3.65 million viewers. The Price is Right (one) had 5.62 million and The Price is Right (two) had 6.46 million viewers – all posting their highest weekly viewership numbers in over four years since the week ending Jan. 22, 2016.

Soaps.com will update our readers with developing details as to when all four soap operas will return to production…