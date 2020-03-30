Image: LIVEKellyandRyan/YouTube

Former soap opera actors were dear friends for over 30 years.

All My Children alum Kelly Ripa (Hayley Vaughan) took to the air on her talk show, Live with Kelly and Ryan to speak with co-host Ryan Seacrest (American Idol) about soap vet John Callahan’s death over the weekend. The star remembered her dear friend and former co-star, who played Edmund Grey on AMC as well as Dr. Baker on Days of our Lives, as a “great actor” and “one of the funniest people I’ve ever met.” Soaps.com has the clip, in which Ripa recalls Callahan’s past marriage to Eva LaRue, who was All My Children’s Maria Santos, and is Ripa’s first-born son’s godmother, and noted that at age 66, the actor was “way too young to be taken from us.” Ripa revealed her daughter is friends with Callahan and LaRue’s daughter as well, as they’re nearly the same age.

Watch the video to see the nostalgic photos Ripa shared of Callahan, hear her express condolences to his family, and find out why she believes Seacrest would have loved the late actor. Then share your remembrances of Callahan and the soap opera characters he brought to life by joining the conversation in the comment section.

Video: LIVEKellyandRyan/YouTube