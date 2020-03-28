Image: Paul Skipper/JPI

Beloved Daytime Actor best known for portraying Edmund Grey from All My Children.

An official statement from the actor’s publicist states that (Los Angeles) John Callahan (66), best known for his longtime role as the popular character Edmund Grey on ABC’s iconic series, All My Children died unexpectedly early Saturday morning. Soaps.com can confirm that Callahan suffered a massive stroke at his Palm Desert, California home.

On the morning of Friday, March 27 paramedics responded to a call and rushed the actor to Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage, California where he was put on life support. Daughter Kaya Callahan and former wife and All My Children co-star Eva La Rue were notified immediately and drove from Los Angeles to Rancho Mirage.

Callahan’s death is not related to COVID-19 but due to the current hospital safety regulations, the younger Callahan and La Rue were able to see the actor for a limited time before having to exit the hospital. They were then notified of Callahan’s passing shortly after midnight by phone.

Eva La Rue stated, “We are extremely saddened and distraught over the loss of John. He was my great friend, co-parent and amazing father to Kaya. The absence of his bigger than life, gregarious personality will leave a hole in our hearts forever. Words cannot express the shock and devastation we are feeling at this time. The Yankees just lost one of their greatest fans.”

Callahan appeared on All My Children as Edmund Grey from 1992-2005 where he and La Rue met, were dubbed a daytime super couple, got married and had a daughter. Among other credits, he appeared on another daytime drama General Hospital as Leo Russell from 1984-1985, then Santa Barbara from 1986-1988 s Craig Hunt and on the primetime drama Falcon Crest from 1989-1992 as Eric Stavros, as well as Days of our Lives from 2008-2010 as Dr. Richard Baker.

No information regarding a memorial service for John Callahan is available and no further comments will be made at this time. The family appreciates your privacy, positive thoughts and prayers.