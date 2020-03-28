Image: Howard Wise, Jill Johnson/JPI

Tempting offers and ugly truths.

Take a peek over the horizon as Soaps.com brings you the spoilers for the week of March 30 – April 3 for The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless, plus Days and GH spoilers from April 6 – 10.

The Bold and the Beautiful

Hardly capable of suppressing the joy at seeing her work come to fruition, Quinn happily admits that she was the one behind Brooke’s latest downfall. She starts pushing Ridge to dump the blonde for good and turn all of his attention to Shauna. Meanwhile, Shauna tells Flo that she is heading back to Vegas, but will she change her mind when Ridge makes up his? Flo could probably use her mom around since things are about to get ugly. Sally eavesdrops on a conversation between Wyatt and Flo and then sends her rival something she was not expecting. After Sally tears into Dr. Escobar, Flo shows up to get to the truth about Sally’s condition. And with his relationship in tatters, Bill gets desperate to prove to Katie that he is still dedicated to her and their family, but how far will he go to get forgiveness? Read Soaps.com’s The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers to see what’s on Steffy’s mind.

Days of our Lives

Although a bullet tears through Brady, he’s more startled to discover that Mackenzie has a mysterious birthmark. Eric is also feeling pretty perplexed and he’s getting confrontational about it. He goes after Abe, demanding some answers concerning Nicole. She’s going to have a lot of questions herself when someone from her past magically arrives at her door. Meanwhile, Sheila is back and making trouble for Eli. But that’s not nearly as much trouble as Ben is facing as Clyde escapes from prison and goes on the run. Across Salem, Leo returns to town just in time to complicate things for Will and Sonny. Will they be tempted by the offer he brings them? Maybe more than Marlena is as Stefano urges her to end John’s life. Could Anna and Abby arrive in time to save the people they love? Read the Days of our Lives spoilers to discover who says goodbye.

General Hospital

Nelle and Carly get caught up in another brutal confrontation. In light of that, Carly is pleasantly surprised to discover how sensitive Brando can be. Pretty soon, Molly is asking him for some help. Meanwhile, Monica has some good news, but the same sadly cannot be said for Mike. Jason is getting increasingly frustrated with Sam and gives her a harsh warning before making sure that she will have to keep her distance from him. Across Port Charles, Curtis keeps digging into Taggert’s life which soon leads to Trina being traumatized by something she hears. Being stuck in the middle of the mob and a family crisis is fueling Jordan’s panic. Laura is sick of waiting on the sidelines and tells Robert that she has plans of her own for dealing with the drug problem. But what will happen when she and Scorpio confront Cyrus? Take a look at our General Hospital spoilers to find out who is feeling concerned.

The Young and the Restless

Things are not going well for Victoria. But while she’s having trouble moving forward, Chelsea is eager to drive ahead with her scheme. Out at the ranch, Nikki feels like she needs some honest answers from Victor. These aren’t exactly forthcoming. The mustache has had about all he can stand of Billy and issues a serious ultimatum to him before going on a mysterious trip. Across Genoa City, Theo continues to dig for something that he can use against Kyle. He might have stumbled onto something because Kyle is prompted to make a hard choice. Meanwhile, Abby and Chance continue to hatch their plan to take down Phyllis, who is momentarily distracted by trying to figure out her future with Nick. Visit The Young and the Restless spoilers to learn who takes a risk.

