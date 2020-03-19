Image: Eugene Powers/Shutterstock

Another actor comes down with symptoms.

Soaps.com sends well wishes to Daniel Dae Kim (Hawaii Five-0, The Good Doctor, Lost), who appeared on All My Children as Dr. Kim in 1995. The actor shared his story on social media and revealed he has tested positive and was diagnosed with COVID-19. He stated, “Looks like I’ll be ok, but I wanted share my journey with you in the hopes that you find it informative or helpful. Hope you all stay safe, calm, and above all, healthy.”

More: Greg Rikaart gives health update

In an Instagram video, taken from his home in Hawaii, where he has been since last Sunday, Kim jokes about his natural appearance, “call it the quarantine-chic,” then talks about filming in New York on a show that halted production before feeling the first symptom, unlike anything he’s normally felt when sick, a scratchiness in his throat…

More: General Hospital actress falls ill

Watch Kim’s 10 minute video as he elaborates on his experience, gives advice to stay safe and healthy and pleads with viewers to listen to “one last very important thing…”