Image: Crown Media US LLC/Allister Foster, Bettina Strauss, Curtis Hilbun, Eric Zachanowich, Gabriel Hennessey, Marcel Williams, Ricardo Hubbs

Twenty-seven original Countdown to Christmas movies to air over one weekend.

Hallmark Channel is providing some much needed escapism from this stressful and tumultuous period. Soaps.com has learned the network is hosting a special Christmas movie marathon from Friday March 20 through Sunday March 22. Twenty seven original Countdown to Christmas holiday films will air, beginning Friday with A Christmas Detour at 12:00 PM, starring Candace Cameron Bure, wrapping up Sunday with Christmas in Rome at 6:00 PM, starring All My Children alum Lacey Chabert (young Bianca Montgomery).

Take note of the details, including dates and times, for the Christmas feel-good movie blitz, featuring stars including Danica McKellar, Kristin Chenoweth, Torrey DeVitto, Holly Robinson Peete, Chad Michael Murray, and Adrian Grenier. Past soap opera actors starring in the weekend showcase include Jen Lilley (Days of our Lives’ Theresa Donavan), Trevor Donovan (Days’ Jeremy Horton), Ryan Paevey (General Hospital’s Nathan West), Brandon Routh (One Life to Live’s Seth Anderson), Jesse Metcalfe (Passions’ Miguel Lopez-Fitzgerald) and more…

Friday March 20

A Christmas Detour 12:00 PM

Holiday Date 2:00 PM

A Christmas Love Story 4:00 PM

Mingle All the Way 6:00 PM

Christmas Under Wraps 8:00 PM

Crown for Christmas 10:00 PM

Saturday March 21

The Christmas Cottage 12:00 AM

A Royal Christmas 2:00 AM

Marry Me at Christmas 3:30 AM

A Very Merry Mix-Up 5:00 AM

Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays 7:00 AM

Snow Bride 9:00 AM

Switched for Christmas 11:00 AM

Christmas at Dollywood 1:00 PM

The Nine Lives of Christmas 3:00 PM

Christmas at the Plaza 5:00 PM

Christmas Town 7:00 PM

Sunday March 22

Picture a Perfect Christmas 12:00 AM

The Sweetest Christmas 2:00 PM

Coming Home for Christmas 4:00 AM

Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses 6:00 AM

Pride, Prejudice & Mistletoe 8:00 AM

Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy 10:00 AM

A Shoe Addict’s Christmas 12:00 PM

Christmas Under the Stars 2:00 PM

Write Before Christmas 4:00 PM

Christmas in Rome 6:00 PM

Hallmark movies, with their focus on uplifting themes like romance, love and family, often provide a reprieve during life’s stressful periods. Fans craving a healthy distraction- plus the classic Hallmark movie cliché moments that inspired Soaps.com’s Hallmark Christmas movies drinking game – will no doubt enjoy the weekend lineup. Also, take a look at the various soap opera stars who attended the Hallmark Channel’s 10th Anniversary of Countdown to Christmas event last November in our gallery below…