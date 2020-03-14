Image: Howard Wise, Jill Johnson/JPI

Deviousness, discoveries, distractions, and rage.

Soaps.com brings you a few clues about what will be upsetting the lives of your favorite characters in the spoilers for the week of March 16 – 20 for The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless, plus Days and GH spoilers from March 23 – 27.

The Bold and the Beautiful

Things may have finally taken a bad turn for Thomas, but they seem to be getting better for his family. Steffy makes a full confession to Brooke and Ridge about the role she played in her brother’s scheme to manipulate Hope and Liam. All this honesty seems to be a turn-on for Brooke as she pulls out all the stops for a night of romance with Ridge. Meanwhile, Hope and Liam reunite their little family with some help from Douglas. But happy days may not be here to stay. After Shauna mentions a secret involving Ridge, Quinn starts to get a devious idea. Read Soaps.com’s The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers to see what Sally is avoiding.

Days of our Lives

Nicole can hardly wrap her head around the discovery that Mackenzie is Brady and Kristen’s child. How long will it be before she interrupts the couple as they bond over their memories of Rachel? Meanwhile, the memories are flooding back for Clyde after Ben tells him what Evan’s real name is. This prompts Clyde to explain the role he played in Jordan getting involved with Evan. Across Salem, Gina may wish she never got involved with Rolf as she begs him to save her. She’s not having a lot of luck. Pretty soon, Hope is losing it over learning that Rolf had transformed her into the princess. She turns to Kayla for more answers about the chaos she caused when she was the other woman. But at least things seem to be looking up for Stefano as he inches closer to Marlena and Chad gets a bit closer to bumping off Gabi and Kate. Read the Days of our Lives spoilers to discover what Xander does to Sarah.

General Hospital

Although Sonny is trying his best to do the honorable thing, Brando continues to brood about what’s next. Trina remains full of rage and throws the blame around. Jason soon finds himself receiving blame as well, only from Anna. Stone Cold is more paranoid than usual and dreading what’s ahead. Jordan starts to lay into Sam and is starting to crumble under all the pressure. At least Julian is starting to feel some relief. Alexis also tries to let a load off as she changes focus. Meanwhile, things continue to deteriorate fast between Maxie and Lulu. If Lulu isn’t getting insulted enough by Maxie, Brook Lynn weighs in with some choice words for her. And Spinelli is on the receiving end of some advice he wasn’t looking for. With everyone else distracted by their crumbling lives, this leaves Valentin in a good position to consider his future in Port Charles. Take a look at our General Hospital spoilers to find out who has an interesting proposal.

The Young and the Restless

Tessa is having a hard time coping with the way that Mariah has betrayed her. Some of her neighbors are also going to be seriously reconsidering their relationships. Chelsea and Adam learn something that they were not anticipating. This causes him to rethink his choices. His new attitude starts to worry Victor, a situation no doubt made worse when Adam starts asking his father about the past. Across Genoa City, Chance is the bearer of bad news and Jill is on the receiving end. Jack continues trying to prevent Theo from upending things at Jabot. This is distracting him from his worries about Billy, who gets increasingly reckless. How will this bode for Lily when she has to work with him at Chancellor Industries? And Amanda tells Nate all about her early years in foster care but shuts him down when he suggests that she look for her biological parents. Visit The Young and the Restless spoilers to learn who works hard to cover up what they did.