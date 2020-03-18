Image: ABC

Fighting fires, delicious soapy drama, and gorgeous characters.

ABC’s Staton 19 is the second spinoff to Grey’s Anatomy, created by Stacy McKee and filmed in Los Angeles. The dramatic action series premiered March 22, 2018 and focuses on firefighters’ professional and private lives at Seattle Fire Station 19. Soaps.com brought our readers the news that Station 19 was renewed for season 4, along with spoilers for the Thursday March 12 episode. We’re diving into what’s coming in Thursday March 19, Thursday March 26 and April 2nd episodes.

No Days Off

On Thursday April 2, while at a lunch seeking Pruitt’s blessing for their relationship, Andy and Sullivan jump into action when ICE attempts to raid the restaurant. Meanwhile, Travis gets roped into an awkward lunch with Chief Dixon, Emmett, and Emmett’s girlfriend; and Ben invites Grey-Sloan Memorial surgeons Owen Hunt, Teddy Altman, and Jackson Avery to get a sneak peek of the new PRT vehicle.

Something About What Happens When We Talk

On Thursday March 26, after some tense and traumatic experiences, the firefighters get a visit from a psychologist. Meanwhile, Joey, (Young and Restless’ Noah Alexander Gerry) and Tuck (BJ Tanner) bond with Ben (Jason George) over a game of basketball.

Poor Wandering One

On Thursday March 19, when an Army veteran threatens to blow up a pawn shop, Captain Robert Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) reflects on his time as a Marine to deescalate the situation. Meanwhile, Vic (Barrett Doss) and Dean (Okieriete Onaodowan) try to reason with a man battling Alzheimer’s disease; and Pruitt (Miguel Sandoval) takes a stand to honor fallen firefighters.

Station 19 also stars Jaina Lee Ortiz (Andy Herrera), Jason George (Ben Warren) and Danielle Savre (Maya Bishop). The show is the second spin-off to Grey’s Anatomy and while like Grey’s, it’s set in Seattle, and characters cross over with the hospital drama which is in its 16th season. Recurring characters from Grey’s include Chandra Wilson (Dr. Miranda Bailey), who is also Ben Warren’s wife, General Hospital’s Kelly Thiebaud (Eva Vasquez), and Jesse Williams (Dr. Jackson Avery). Notable guests from Grey’s Anatomy are Ellen Pompeo (Dr. Meredith Grey), Jake Borelli (Dr. Levi Schmitt), Giacomo Gianniotti (Dr. Andrew DeLuca), Kelly McCreary (Dr. Maggie Pierce), Stefania Spampinato (Dr. Carina DeLuca) and Bold and Beautiful alum, Patrick Duffy (Terry).

Episodes of Station 19 can be seen on ABC at 8:00 PM EST and viewed the next day on demand on Hulu.