Image: Howard Wise, Jill Johnson/JPI

A wedding day, serious doubts, emotional confrontations, and true motives.

Soaps.com treats you to a glimpse of what’s in store with the spoilers for the week of March 9 – 13 for The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless, plus Days and GH spoilers from March 16 – 20.

The Bold and the Beautiful

Steffy finally cracks and just tells Hope the terrible truth about Thomas. Hope starts to adjust to reality and, determined to protect Douglas, she joins Steffy and Liam to plot her next move. While the pieces are being put into place, Steffy and Brooke work together in a bid to convince Zoe that Thomas is bad news. Brooke starts to feel an old passion kindling again after she suddenly shares a kiss with Bill that leaves them both stunned. They think back on their history and what their relationships with Katie and Ridge really mean to them. Dollar Bill spends most of his time dreaming about Brooke, at least until Wyatt interrupts and ruins the mood. As Bill starts to rant about what a drag Ridge is, Liam and Hope turn up at the wedding with a few surprises planned. The ceremony doesn’t run smoothly. Douglas has a meltdown, but Zoe remains determined to drive ahead to the vows. Read Soaps.com’s The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers to see what shocking event transpires.

More: Exciting new novel from Guiding Light’s Tina Sloan

Days of our Lives

Marlena marshals all the talking skills she’s learned as a shrink to try and convince Rolf not to go through with the procedure he’s planning. But will that work? The proof could come as soon as Stefano shows up to ‘reconnect’ with her. Meanwhile, Gina continues to goad Shawn and Ciara, making it clear to them that their mom is never coming back. Across Salem, Chad may be crossing a point of no return as he attempts to snuff out Gabi’s life. She’s not the only person on his death list either. An order comes in for him to bump off Kate. Rafe may be thinking about taking less-than-legal measures himself after he discovers that Evan has come out on top thanks to the courts. What this victory really means could become clear after who he is working with is revealed. Read the Days of our Lives spoilers to discover who starts to figure out the truth about Mickey and Rachel.

General Hospital

Molly is desperate for some answers and she thinks that Jordan might have them. The cop is having a hard time all around and her life will no doubt get more complications thanks to a visit Stella pays to Curtis. Across Port Charles, Alexis is having a hard time keeping her self-control. But is this about a choice one of her daughters has made, or could it have more to do with Neil? Dr. Byrne is interrupted in the middle of something important and he’s soon left in shock. Jason crosses town to hide out at the Quartermaines. Michael seems to be having a good time over there, but that might change after he has another emotionally charged talk with Sasha. The floodgates are also opening up for Willow. As she’s gushing about her feelings, Brad is feeling threatened. Julian isn’t feeling great either after he has a confrontation with Brook Lynn. And Maxie throws her support behind Peter, but will that be enough? Take a look at our General Hospital spoilers to find out who makes something very clear.

More: Daytime alum in vampire soap opera

The Young and the Restless

Nikki pushes herself beyond what she’s used to, but has she gone too far? She doesn’t have much time to worry about herself since she’s still so concerned about Victoria. It might also be good for her to worry a little about Nick as he gets deeper into things with Phyllis. But sex with Nick isn’t enough to distract the redhead from what’s really on her mind, the situation with Chance. As she is laying down the law with him, Victor is busy trying to keep control of his empire. This might not bode well for Adam. Doubt is being cast on his true motives. Is Chelsea wondering what kind of future they really have in Genoa City? And Devon attempts to solidify his future by expanding his business empire. Visit The Young and the Restless spoilers to learn who startles Billy.