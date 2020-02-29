Image: Howard Wise, Jill Johnson/JPI

Racing to help, reconsidering options, and reeling from disaster.

Stay ahead of the curve as Soaps.com brings you a few glimmers of what’s ahead with the spoilers for the week of March 2 – 6 for The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless, plus Days and GH spoilers from March 9 – 13.

The Bold and the Beautiful

Wyatt’s unanticipated proposal leaves Sally stunned. She agrees, but she may change her mind if she discovers that he actually knows she’s dying. Meanwhile, Vinny continues to get fed up with the way that Thomas has been using his son to manipulate people. Always undaunted by criticism, Thomas drives ahead with his plans to marry Zoe, however, he may be pushing things too far. Steffy can hardly believe what she hears when she eavesdrops on a conversation her brother has. She confronts him and this only leads to a bitter fight about his bad behavior. Hope is also appalled by what he’s been saying and turns to Liam for some support. Carter can hardly hold in his contempt for Thomas as he attempts to convince Zoe that she could do a lot better than him. And Shauna worries that Ridge may reconsider his options and choose Brooke if the marriage actually goes ahead. Read Soaps.com’s The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers to see who Katie makes suspicious.

Days of our Lives

Rafe tries to appeal to Evan’s good side in the hopes that it will help in the search for David. Kayla starts to wonder how much worse things can get as she witnesses Rolf explaining a new way for Stefano to have Marlena for himself. Could this be one of the bargaining chips that comes into play when Marlena and Justin show up to negotiate Kayla’s release from captivity? Whatever deal they strike may be in vain, because when John and Justin try to outwit the DiMera, everything falls apart. Roman starts to rail at Kate for her role in this mess and Chad prepares himself to take his part on the dark side of the DiMera family. Across Salem, Nicole guesses that Xander and Dr. Raynor have been hiding a big secret. Maggie is fed up with keeping her secret and heads to the police station to make a confession. And Ciara races around with Will for a way to save Ben from certain death. Read the Days of our Lives spoilers to discover which couple gets some bad news.

General Hospital

General Hospital’s emergency room goes into overdrive as bodies start piling up. Sonny is desperate for some answers about all the carnage and he’s not the only one. Laura has had all she can take of being hands-off in the mob war and starts pushing back. Jason is furious with Curtis and confronts him, but Stone Cold might not be as angry as Jordan is about the mess. Alexis tries to clean up some of the chaos by offering legal advice, but how will her legal mind be firing when she runs into Nelle? Michael turns to Ned for support as his life gets overwhelming. And Brook Lynn is feeling overwhelmed for rather different reasons. Across Port Charles, Willow finds it increasingly hard to cope with reality and Chase hopes that Michael might be able to help. Meanwhile, Obrecht may be wishing she had more people in her corner as Spinelli and Anna gang up on her. Take a look at our General Hospital spoilers to find out who pays Liz a visit.

The Young and the Restless

Nikki can’t shake her increasing worries about what the future holds for Victoria. While that may be uncertain, at least her latest problems are enough to bring Reed back to see her. Elsewhere, Victor continues reconsidering what to do with his company. He makes a hard choice that could knock Nick off balance, especially as the mustache has found some new common ground with Adam. Making Nick’s life even worse, Phyllis gives him a stern talking to. Amanda could also use some sober words as she and Billy get closer and start to discuss what is happening between them. Sharon updates Jack on her health problems. That’s not enough to distract him from sorting some things out with Ashley. But how will he react to an unexpected visitor? Across Genoa City, Elena and Nate work together to help someone in a crisis. And Tessa and Mariah’s relationship crises could turn to outright collapse after the singer catches her with Lindsay. Visit The Young and the Restless spoilers to learn what Chloe does to Kevin.