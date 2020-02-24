Image: Howard Wise, Jill Johnson/JPI

An important message, an arrest, put on notice and big surprises.

Soaps.com has all of the highlights from the week of February 17 – 21 for Bold and the Beautiful, Days of our Lives, General Hospital and Young and the Restless, as well as teasers for the four soap operas…

Bold and the Beautiful

First on The Bold and the Beautiful, Thomas upped his manipulations by proposing to Zoe in front of Douglas, leading the little boy to beg Hope to marry his dad. Brooke warned Zoe that Thomas was using her, while Ridge and Eric started to have their own concerns about the proposal. And Katie urged Sally to fight to stay alive, but Sally didn’t want to waste what little time she had left. Coming up: Wyatt stuns Sally with an admission.

Days of our Lives

On Days of our Lives, at Gabi and Eli’s wedding, Lani exposed Gabi’s blackmail and threats to kill Julie, and Rafe was forced to arrest his sister. Jennifer revealed to her family that her father Bill Horton had died in Africa. Steve finally revealed to Kayla that he had been transformed into Stefano. A bone marrow match for Sarah and Eric’s daughter Mickey was found. And to save Ciara from being charged with aiding and abetting a fugitive, Ben turned himself into the police. Coming up: Maggie recalls the night of Adrienne’s death.

General Hospital

Over on General Hospital, Lucas remembered Brad confessing that Wiley was Nelle and Michael’s son, and the whole truth came out. Nelle attempted to kidnap Wiley from Willow, but was thwarted, and both Nelle and Brad were arrested. Willow was devastated to learn Wiley was not her son, and her child died shortly after birth. And it turned out that drug runner Cyrus wasn’t in Port Charles to challenge Sonny but to seek revenge on Jordan, who was principal in bringing him down years ago as a DEA agent. Coming up: Brad looks to Julian for help.

Young and the Restless

Finally, on The Young and the Restless, Phyllis used her knowledge of Adam’s secret to blackmail Chelsea for her hotel shares. At the gala celebrating Victor and Newman Enterprises, Victor was surprised to see his brother Matt and his first wife Julia in attendance. Phyllis and Nick shared a kiss at the gala, while Adam proposed to Chelsea. And Amanda’s stalker ex Ripley stabbed Victoria, mistaking her for Amanda, leading to Victoria being placed in a medically induced coma to save her life. Coming up: Jack reveals disturbing news.