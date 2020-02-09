Image: Howard Wise, Jill Johnson/JPI

Desperate measures, settling scores, and a Valentine’s Day wedding.

Soaps.com brings you a fresh batch of spoilers for the week of February 10 – 14 for The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless, plus Days and GH spoilers from February 17 – 21.

The Bold and the Beautiful

Worried that her scheme could go off the rails, Quinn tries to march Flo and Wyatt down the aisle as fast as she can. Sally continues to be miserable about what she’s lost. Katie tries to help her through the grief but might complicate things after she tells Sally’s secrets to Bill. She also doesn’t waste time breaking Wyatt’s heart by telling him the diagnosis. Meanwhile, Vinny is lecturing Thomas about the way that he’s treating the women in his life. He’s shocked when he learns what Thomas’ next move will be. Zoe is startled when Thomas throws a birthday party for her. Thomas is looking for a reaction from Hope but manages to get one from Douglas as well. When Hope confronts Thomas about the way he’s hurt his son, he turns it back on her. Read Soaps.com’s The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers to see who can’t even agree about why they have split up.

More: Exciting new projects from soap opera alums

Days of our Lives

When worse comes to worst, Marlena proves how much she is willing to sacrifice in order to save John’s life. But that might not be enough to save anyone else. Stefano and Chad ratchet up their rivalry. Things turn violent and “Steve” is forced to manipulate Kayla into smuggling him away from the hospital. Not all escapes are running so smoothly. Ben and Clyde’s bid for freedom from prison turns into a disaster. Gina’s attempts to outsmart everyone aren’t going well either, but she is clever enough to get the better of Chad and Abigail. While they are left impounded by the princess, Jennifer finally unlocks her memories and recalls Hope shoving her off the balcony. Shawn has already figured this out and confronts Gina. Things are a lot less confrontational for Abe and Eli as they discuss Lani. But will the good feelings last through the Valentine’s Day wedding? Read the Days of our Lives spoilers to discover who is hiding at the gatehouse.

General Hospital

Even with a mob war on his hands, Sonny continues spending most of his energy worrying about his father’s deteriorating condition. The mob boss gets another reminder to treasure what time he has left with Mike. Meanwhile, Carly has a lot of other things on her mind and they could land her in trouble. Jason and Sam keep meeting secretly to try and find a way to get themselves out of their legal trouble. Sam has yet another idea. But will Finn help if she comes looking for it again? He seems determined to do whatever he can for Anna, but she’s having a hard time figuring out what to do next. Robert is only making this worse as he gets increasingly aggressive. Across Port Charles, Nina opens up to Ava about her conflicted feelings. Jax is feeling far less conflicted and tries to plow ahead with his plans. What Valentin does next could through a spanner into the works. Could this have anything to do with Helena rearing her head again as Valentin gets darker and grimmer than he’s ever been? Take a look at our General Hospital spoilers to find out who Alexis is offering support.

More: Soap alum in terrifying sex trafficking movie

The Young and the Restless

Sharon looks for a way to cope with how much her life is going to change. Victoria already has a plan to deal with the shift in her situation. She turns to her father for some help, but Victor has someone unexpected distracting him. On the other side of Genoa City, Nick and Phyllis are feeling increasingly worried about what’s going on with Summer. Phyllis still manages to find the time to settle some old scores. Kyle is feeling the pressure as Rey interrogates him. Jack is likely having second thoughts as his latest scheme falls apart. And Amanda senses that things are coming apart for her as well. She looks to Billy for some assistance. However, this may prove to be a terrible choice as he can hardly control himself. Will she be able to weather what’s coming her way? Visit The Young and the Restless spoilers to learn who is trying to get back what’s theirs.