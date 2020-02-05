Image: Jill Johnson, Arlene Richie/JPI

Past and current B&B, Days and GH actors in new stage and screen projects.

Soaps.com has new exciting projects for some daytime alums, as well as a recurring actress. Get the details on stars who have appeared on The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of our Lives and General Hospital heading to Off-Broadway, the big screen and Netflix.

Haley Pullos and Mario Lopez in Netflix teen comedy

Dropping February 17 on Netflix, The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia is about a 15-year-old genius robotics engineer who moves to California to live with her uncle after taking a job with a robotics company. The series stars Paulina Chávez (Padre Pio) as the titular character and Jencarlos Canela (Grand Hotel) as her Uncle Victor. Mario Lopez (Saved by the Bell; Christian Ramirez, The Bold and the Beautiful) is the co-creator and producer and will appear in the teen comedy. Haley Pullos (Molly Davis, General Hospital) also posted about her involvement in the series on Instagram, saying, “I’m so thankful to have been a part of such a wonderful show and i cannot wait til u guys can see it too.”

Kyle Lowder in The Ravine

As previously reported, Kyle Lowder stars in the movie The Ravine, based on the novel of the same name by Robert Pascuzzi. New details have revealed the story, inspired by true events, surrounds themes of faith, forgiveness and the afterlife when a murder and suicide rock a suburb of Akron, Ohio. Lowder (Rex Brady/Brady Black, Days of our Lives; Rick Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful) plays Tony Turner alongside Teri Polo (Kristin Larsen, Loving; The Fosters) and Eric Dane (Grey’s Anatomy), who play Carolyn and Mitch Bianci, friends of the deceased; Peter Facinelli (S.W.A.T.) who plays Danny Turner the man accused of the murder/suicide; and Leslie Uggams (Empire; Rose Keefer, All My Children) who plays Joanna, a woman who uses her spiritual gifts to reveal the truth. Stay tuned for the release date.

Dot-Marie Jones in Rock of Ages

Dot-Marie Jones recently suffered a heart attack, but she’s back in full force. The actress has been cast in the Off-Broadway production of Rock of Ages. Jones (Chili, Days of our Lives; Coach Beiste, Glee) will play Bourbon Room owner Dennis Dupree, making her the first woman to do so. Her run will last for eight weeks at New World Stages from February 24 through April 19 when Matt Ban takes over. Rock of Ages, full of power anthems and ballads from the 1980s, was first produced Off-Broadway in 2008 and then went to Broadway in 2009. A movie was made in 2012 with Alec Baldwin in the role of Dupree. Of landing the part, Jones gushed on Instagram, “I am beyond excited and grateful!! First woman to play the role of Dennis Dupree!!”

Video: Netflix Futures/YouTube