Image: Howard Wise, Jill Johnson/JPI

A warning, a drugging, and a failed plan.

Soaps.com brings you the newest savory hints of what’s in store for the week of February 3 – 7 for The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless, plus Days and GH spoilers from February 10 – 14.

The Bold and the Beautiful

In her battle against Brooke, Quinn is prepared to get uglier than ever. No doubt making things even worse than they would have been otherwise, she teams up with Thomas to destroy his former step-mother. As they are plotting, Brooke is trying to wrap her head around Liam’s insistence that he is to blame for an unfortunate kiss. As Quinn puts the pressure on Flo to drive Wyatt down the aisle, the man in question remains unsure about his marital future. He turns to Liam for some advice, but that doesn’t seem like a good choice since he can hardly handle being in the same room as Steffy. Meanwhile, Sally gets some support from Katie, who is feeling a lot better thanks to Bill being so good to her. Read Soaps.com’s The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers to see what Carter wants from Zoe.

Days of our Lives

Xander isn’t sure what to do after he catches Eric and Sarah doing something they probably shouldn’t be. Before he can decide what’s next, Sarah chases Xander down and tells him how much she loves him. He’s not the only one getting some affection. Brady and Kristen inch close enough together to share a kiss. Meanwhile, Gina is hoping she can get close enough to John to do that and a whole lot more. When consoling a grieving man isn’t enough to get him into bed, she tries using drugs instead. And Marlena may feel like she’s on drugs after “Steve” tells her who he really is. As Rafe and Roman go in search of Hope and Marlena, Clyde tries to convince Ben to help him escape from prison. Back in Salem, Gabi tries to keep her hold on Julie’s heart, but that may be hard if Lani and JJ have anything to say about it. Read the Days of our Lives spoilers to discover why Chad and Abigail have so many questions.

General Hospital

Carly continues to panic but Sonny is probably the one who should be more worried since he’s in the ER. Things only go downhill from there as the mob boss is forced to face one of his enemies. Pretty soon, Jason is running around town issuing threats. Michael and Sasha are feeling threatened enough to move to a new hiding spot. As Curtis looks for clues to satisfy his curiosity, Nelle looks for ways to try and get Brook Lynn to do what she wants. That’s not panning out as planned and Nelle is miserable. This could mean bad news for someone. Soon, Martin is getting a call. Jax is starting to wonder when common sense is going to intervene. It might be faster than he’d thought since Nina finds something to be disgusted about. Across Port Charles, things are getting on top of Finn while Anna is looking to protect someone that she cares about, and Tracy and Ned are fighting over something that means a lot to them. Take a look at our General Hospital spoilers to find out who goes searching for Laura.

The Young and the Restless

Nikki has some bad news to deliver and she’s not the only one. If Billy wasn’t already on edge enough, Victor will no doubt get his back up by issuing a warning to him. This likely makes things even more explosive when Victoria starts to interrogate Billy and Amanda about their relationship. Amanda has bigger things to worry about, like her ex coming back into her life and bringing all their baggage with him. Across Genoa City, Adam is eager to dump his problems by tying up some loose ends. Abby and Chance get a little bit closer as they try for romance. And the romance of being an Abbott is starting to wear thin as Jack questions Theo’s true motives. Visit The Young and the Restless spoilers to learn who Lola has a disagreement with.