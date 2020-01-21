Image: ABC, CBS, NBC

As the Impeachment trial for President Donald Trump resumes today, Soaps.com is aware that some soap opera viewers won’t be able to watch Bold and the Beautiful, Days of our Lives, General Hospital and Young and the Restless at all this week or at least not each episode. While soaps could be nationally pre-empted, such as Bold and the Beautiful and Young and Restless were today, others might be available on their online network sites or apps. The publicists often don’t know if they will be airing or will be pre-empted until minutes before they’re scheduled to air, unfortunately, which means that we too are in the dark until the last minute. Rest assured, unless nationally pre-empted, Soaps.com should be able to recap as usual. There may also be a chance that our recaps are delayed, though we will do our best to provide you with consistent recapping.

Days of our Lives actor Wally Kurth (Justin Kiriakis) took to Twitter on January 19 in response to a tweet alerting other fans to watch the NBC soap this week for the big Days time jump reveals. Kurth, who also plays Ned Quartermaine on General Hospital, responded in regards to Days, “And we WILL be preempted this week. So, be vigilant and find us here or on the NBC App. Don’t miss these eps.” COZI TV, which is NBC’s national multicast network, airs Days at 12:00 PM. In Canada, viewers may find that Global at 1:00 PM EST will air new episodes.

This morning at 11:29 AM General Hospital posted their daily video promo on social media along with a note letting fans know that they were monitoring the impeachment trial in the Senate, and the impact its airtime would have on the ABC soap, and later returned with an update that Monday’s episode would air on Tuesday, due to another national pre-emption.

As for the CBS soap operas Bold and Beautiful and Young and the Restless, Soaps.com will also relay news as we receive it from the networks should the soaps be pre-empted. As always, stay tuned to Soaps.com’s daily soap opera recap section for each day’s episode, as well as pre-emption alerts.