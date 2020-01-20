Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

Thrilling new roles, big returns, and obituaries.

Keep up to date as Soaps.com brings you all of the latest news for The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless from January 13 – 17 and beyond.

The Bold and the Beautiful

Katrina Bowden (Flo) has a new horror film in the works. She shared a trailer for Hunter’s Moon, co-starring Young and the Restless alum Patrick Flanery (Sam). Watch it and find out when the film is being released in Soaps.com’s The Bold and the Beautiful news room. Then learn why Candace is so fed up with Liam and Wyatt, was rolling her eyes at Katie, but was thrilled by the delicious drama for Brooke, Quinn, and Shauna in the Bold and the Beautiful column.

Days of our Lives

Norma Michaels (ex-Mrs. Lang) has passed away at the age of 95. Soaps.com sends our condolences and revisit her long career before bringing you an update on Dot-Marie Jones’ (Chili) condition following her recent heart attack. Last Blast Reunion’s finale was released last week, complete with bomb threats from Jan. Get our final verdict on the digital series before checking out the latest spoiler video hinting at what really happened to Adrienne in the Days of our Lives news room. And Christine is still loving Stevano, felt for Clyde, did not feel for Chabby, and was letdown by Eric and Sarah in her Days of our Lives column.

General Hospital

Nicolas Bechtel returns to General Hospital as Spencer Cassadine. Catch even more casting news before counting down 12 things you need to know as Réal Andrews returns to General Hospital as Marcus Taggert. Chad Duell (Michael) will be appearing in a new episode of CW’s primetime series Arrow this week. Get the details about it in our General Hospital news room, where we are also pay condolences to the family and friends of GH alum and Highlander star, Stan Kirsch (Carl). And Lori has been loving Brook Lynn and Chase’s scenes, wonders about Trina’s father, and can’t believe that Neil and Alexis are finished in the new General Hospital column.

The Young and the Restless

Watch the trailer for Mishael Morgan (Hilary/Amanda) and Bree Williamson’s (General Hospital’s Claudette) creepy new film, A Killer in My Home in our The Young and the Restless news room. After you have caught up with all of the latest casting news, take a look at the photos of Days of our Lives and Young and the Restless alum Rachel Kimsey (Meredith, Mackenzie) with her new baby girl. Finally, Candace senses trouble ahead for a romantic quadrangle, is feeling Sharon’s cancer story, thinks Billy’s introspection is going nowhere, and would be happy if Tanner stayed in her latest The Young and the Restless column.