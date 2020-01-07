Image: NATAS

Judging sign-ups are open for 47th Daytime Emmy Awards.

On October 24, 2019, Soaps.com reported that the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards would be held during three separate award shows spanning from Friday June 12 through Sunday June 14. Now, a source tells Soaps.com that The Television Academy will be partnering with The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) in New York, its sister organization, for a very important part of the process – judging. NATAS will be in charge of recruiting expert members of the community to serve as judges for various categories of expertise…

Some of the categories in question include… Drama Series, Performance by a Lead Actress in a Drama Series, Performance by a Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Performance by a Supporting Actor and Younger Performer, which will be combined into one this year. Adding to that is Guest Performer in a Drama Series, Directing Team and Writing Team in a Drama Series, Casting for a Drama or Digital Drama Series, Art Direction/Set Direction/Scenic Design for a Drama or Digital Drama Series, Lighting Direction for a Drama or Digital Drama Series, Technical Team for a Drama Series, Multiple Camera Editing for a Drama Series or Digital Drama Series, Live and Direct to Tape Sound Mixing for a Drama Series, Music Direction and Composition for a Drama or Digital Drama Series, Costume Design for a Drama or Digital Drama Series, Hairstyling for a Drama Series and Makeup for a Drama Series.

Founded in 1955, The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is dedicated to advancing the arts and sciences of television and promoting creative leadership “for artistic, educational and technical achievements within the television industry. It recognizes excellence in television with the coveted Emmy® Award.”