Love is in the air and romance warms hearts on the Hallmark Channel.

In December, Soaps.com alerted readers to the new year’s 2020 Hallmark Winterfest line-up, four new movies featuring All My Children, Days of our Lives and Sunset Beach alums. The next special coming up is the network’s Countdown to Valentine’s Day event and we have the details for five February premieres, starring former General Hospital and Guiding Light actors. Please note, movie titles and air times may be subject to change…

A Valentine’s Match

Former Guiding Light actress Bethany Joy Lenz (Michelle Bauer Santos) will appear as Natalie opposite Luke Macfarlane in A Valentine’s Match. Natalie, a reality TV host is fired from her job and decides to return to her hometown for Valentine’s Day. What she didn’t plan on was running the auction at the town’s festival with her ex-fiancé – as a result of two scheming mothers. The movie premieres Saturday February 1 at 9:00 PM.

Matching Hearts

General Hospital alum Ryan Paevey stars in Matching Hearts alongside Taylor Cole. Details on what brings the professional matchmaker and handsome newcomer together can be found in the link. Tune in Saturday February 8 at 9:00 PM.

The Secret Ingredient

General Hospital alum Erin Cahill (Cassandra) plays Kelly with Brendan Penny in The Secret Ingredient. Kelly, a small town baker, is happily surprised to receive an invite to compete in a baking show for Valentine’s Day. When she arrives in New York City, a bigger surprise awaits in the form of her ex-fiancé. The premiere airs Saturday February 15 at 9:00 PM.

Love In Store

Alexandra Breckenridge appears as Terrie with Robert Buckley as David and Jackee Harry as Sharyn in Love In Store. While competing for a promotion, two rival home shopping hosts must work together. However, they have no idea that their on-air chemistry will ignite an off-air spark. The movie airs Saturday February 22 at 9:00 PM.

Bad Date Chronicles

Merritt Patterson stars as Leigh in Bad Date Chronicles. The movie, which was released in 2017, follows Leigh, a woman who runs Bad Date Chronicles, a website where users anonymously post about their horrible dating experiences. Keep an eye out for the movie on Hallmark on Saturday February 29 at 9:00 PM.