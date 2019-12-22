Image: Howard Wise. Jill Johnson./JPI

Rivalries, returns, and revelations.

Soaps.com brings you a sneak peek at what’s on the way with the latest spoilers for the week of December 23 – 27 for The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless, plus Days and GH spoilers from December 30 – January 3.

The Bold and the Beautiful

Brooke learns about Liam’s plot against Thomas and is miffed that he didn’t include her in his plan to take down the troubled Forrester. Although she and Steffy are both willing to support this scheme, they are each rooting for a rather different end. Both of them may be disappointed, however, since Zoe is having mixed feelings about being mixed up in all of this and might ruin things. Meanwhile, Sally is thrilled to have the chance to rival Thomas in the Forrester Fashion Show. Will Brooke’s desire to expose Thomas be altered after she spends some time reminiscing with Ridge? Check out Soaps.com’s The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers to learn who Liam is worried might go too far.

Days of our Lives

Rafe can’t quite wrap his head around why ‘Hope’ was having a fight with Kate. As the detective ponders this pressing conundrum, Kate already seems to have moved on to being annoyed by Sonny getting close to Evan. As she looks for ways to keep them away from the mistletoe, ‘Stefano’ sneaks into the hospital to attend the annual Christmas party. Spotting him raises Kayla’s eyebrows and she manages to corner him for a confrontation. Meanwhile, Hattie is baffled when she catches ‘Steve’ in Kate’s room. As she runs off to ask Roman for a favor, John is busy getting something unpleasant for Christmas. Across Salem, Sarah gets something special from Xander and JJ gets something off his chest when he tells his parents about his addiction. Read the Days of our Lives spoilers to discover who gets yanked into a kiss.

General Hospital

Things in Port Charles don’t pan out as anyone was expecting them. Although Nelle is doing her best to play it cool to get what she wants, everyone else seems to be trying to get out of the cold for a little bit of holiday warmth. The Quartermaine estate is set to crackling as Tracy returns to spice up the holidays. Things aren’t exactly running smoothly over at the Corinthos compound as Jason doubts Sonny’s motives. While Carly is off meeting with Jax, Joss is left perplexed. Across town, Nina finds herself facing a warning and Anna and Finn may not be heading to the New Year on the happiest note when they have a disagreement. Take a look at our General Hospital spoilers to find out who loses their temper.

The Young and the Restless

Theo continues to be folded into the Abbott family as he spends the holidays with Jack and Traci at the mansion. Not everyone in the family is feeling quite the same warmth for the young man. Summer can’t stop from noticing how much Theo has the hots for Lola and gets distracted by her mother with her seasonal surprise. Across Genoa City, Nikki and Victor try to pull the Newman clan together for Christmas. Having Faith return to town in time for the big day is a key part of that. Nick’s holiday plans aren’t quite as happy, and Chelsea and Adam have to work hard to keep the holiday a good one for Connor. Meanwhile, Paul and Christine get a surprise as they are getting festive with Michael and Lauren. As Fenmore returns to town to spend some time with his family, Kevin is shocked by the gift that he receives from Chloe. Visit The Young and the Restless spoilers to learn who is hoping for a miracle.