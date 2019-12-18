Image: Jill Johnson, Howard Wise/JPI

Join stars from soap operas past and present on a Mediterranean cruise.

Soaps.com has details about a new soap opera-themed cruise setting sail in 2020 from November 30 until December 7. Departing from Rome, Italy, set sail for a seven-night cruise aboard the MSC Virtuosa, the newest high-sea cruise ship from MSC Cruises. It will be one of the vessels inaugural sailings roundtrip out of Rome. Fans will enjoy a full week of private, exclusive events with the stars. Currently scheduled to appear are Nancy Lee Grahn (General Hospital’s Alexis Davis and Julia Wainwright Capwell on Santa Barbara), Lane Davies (Mason Capwell, Santa Barbara) and Harley Jane Kozak (Mary Duvall McCormick, Santa Barbara). Twelve other stars are expected to be announced from Bold and the Beautiful, Days of our Lives, General Hospital, and Santa Barbara.

On this cruise, guests will visit the ports of Palermo, Italy; Valletta, Malta; Barcelona, Spain; Marseille; France, and Genoa, Italy, as well as experience a fun day at sea. Specials included with your soap cruise are exclusive themed drinks, a variety of soap opera related activities, and surf and streaming internet for two devices per cabin.

The MSC Virtuosa gets her name from the word virtuoso, meaning someone highly skilled in music. Each deck is named after a different musical instrument. Accommodating over 6,000 passengers, this groundbreaking ship hosts the most exclusive performance at sea, including Cirque du Soleil. Guests can also expect to enjoy authentic Italian dishes at Eataly, dive face-first into different cultures at the Maya and Inca buffets, or explore Asian delicacies at the Oriental Plaza. You can reserve a cabin on this exciting cruise ship by visiting Soaps at Sea 2020.