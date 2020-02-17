Image: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Former One Life to Live actors welcome a second child.

Updated February 17, 2020: Soaps.com congratulates Melissa and David Fumero on the birth of their son Axel, born February 14. The proud parents shared their happy news on social media with Melissa Fumero posting a black and white photo of her baby on Twitter saying, “Had the most beautiful Valentine’s Day ever this year. Introducing Axel Fumero. We are so in love.” Meanwhile, David Fumero posted a sweet photo on Instagram of him holding his son, with the caption, “I got the best #valentines #day Present!! Mama is a master at baking these! I’m a lucky dude! Welcome to the world Axel! 2/14/20.”

On November 18, 2019 we reported Melissa Fumero and her husband David Fumero were expecting their second child. The couple married in 2007 and in 2016, the Fumeros welcomed their first child, now three-year-old son, Enzo. Fumero shared a baby-bump selfie on Instagram revealing the news. “Oh yeah, I’m hella pregnant. To be honest, I haven’t felt like posting about it because this pregnancy has been way harder and… I don’t feel that cute? But yesterday I got a really intense massage, an awesome chiropractic adjustment, and my hair feels thicker… so I feel a little bit cute today. ✌🏽🤓 #herewegoagain #babyboynumerodos” Fumero is known to soap opera viewers for playing Adriana Cramer, daughter of Dorian Cramer Lord (Robin Strasser), on One Life to Live from 2004 until 2011. The part was originally played by Amanda Cortinas in 2003. She also appeared as Zoe in a number of episodes of Gossip Girl, and has had guest appearances on shows such as Men at Work, Royal Pains, and One Day at a Time. In 2013 she landed the part of Amy Santiago on Fox’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine. After five seasons the show switched to NBC. Though the seventh season isn’t set to premiere until February 6, 2020, NBC has already renewed it for an eighth season.

Fumero’s husband David also starred on One Life to Live as Cristian Vega, went on to play Mike Sandoval in Starz crime drama Power, and most recently appeared as Lt. Jason Calloway on L.A.’s Finest. He’s currently starring in the short form series Crazy Bitches alongside other soap opera alums including Blake Berris (Nick Fallon, Days of our Lives) and John-Paul Lavoisier (Rex Balsom, One Life to Live). Fumero says of his character, “This character I play is like a trigger to the ensuing madness that happens in season one.” The show is on its second season and awaiting a third. They are available on most streaming on-demand platforms.