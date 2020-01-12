Image: MUAHS

Honored for their behind the scenes work in daytime.

Updated January 12, 2020: Though no soap operas took home awards this year, Soaps.com sends congratulations to Melanie Mills, Uzmee Krakovszki, and Motoko Honjo-Clayton at The Real for being honored with this year’s award for Best Make-Up on Saturday January 11, as well as The Real’s Roberta Gardener-Rogers, Noogie Thai, and Ray Dodson for Best Hair Styling in the Daytime.

On November 11, 2019, we reported Each year many in the entertainment industry gather to celebrate and honor those behind the scenes for their hair and makeup abilities when glamming up the stars. Soaps.com has details for the 2020 7th Annual Makeup Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards (MUAHS), as well as the daytime nominees, to reflect those responsible for putting the soap opera actors into character each day on The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of our Lives, General Hospital and Young and the Restless. Though last year’s ceremony took place in February, this year’s event will be held on Saturday January 11, 2020 at The Novo at 800 West Olympic Boulevard in Los Angeles, California. Without further ado, the soap opera nominations go as follows… however, this year the Daytime Television – Best Hair Styling category was not included in the nominations press release…

Daytime Television – Best Make-Up nominees:

The Bold and the Beautiful’s Christine Lai Johnson, Chris Escobosa and Stacey Alfano.

The Young and the Restless’ Patricia Denney, Kathy Jones and Laura Schaffer Holmes.

Dr. Phil’s Cool Benson, Alan Bosshardt and Christina Patch.

The Price Is Right’s Carol Wood.

The Real’s Melanie Mills, Uzmee Krakovszki and Motoko Honjo-Clayton.

Last year, CBS’ Young and Restless won the MUAHS Awards in both daytime categories, which included the makeup team of Patricia Denney, Marlene Mason and Kathy Jones, as well as hair stylists Regina Rodriguez, Adriana Lucio and Vanessa Bragdon. Back in September, the guild announced that Emmy-winning make-up artist Thomas Burman (Grey’s Anatomy, Private Practice, Nip/Tuck) and Oscar-nominated film and celebrity hair stylist Martin Samuel (Pirates of the Caribbean, Californication, State of the Union, Malibu Country) will be honored with The Lifetime Achievement Awards in 2020.

Soaps.com sends the best of luck to all of the daytime make-up artists nominees. Be sure to return in January when we announce the winners in each category.